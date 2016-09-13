Chosen due to sailing from Greenock round trip of UK , check in excellent Cabin with Balcony excellent .
Food excellent although service slow .
Social distancing non existent , shown to a table for two between two other table which were almost touching .
Sun beds on deck actually touch each other , ship overcrowded numerous people not wearing masks a covid disaster waiting to happen ...
We chose this ship as it was leaving from scotland and was not a big ship.
Embarkation was good and the safety drill well done though i was disturbed that wee were not made to wear and demonstrate our life jackets on other cruises this has not been the case.
W were well aware of the ship and were pleasantly surprised at the general state of her.
Food good. entertainment really excellent ...