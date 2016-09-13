  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Greenock (Glasgow) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2 Greenock (Glasgow) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Fabulous Ship (however)

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Helensburgh
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chosen due to sailing from Greenock round trip of UK , check in excellent Cabin with Balcony excellent . Food excellent although service slow . Social distancing non existent , shown to a table for two between two other table which were almost touching . Sun beds on deck actually touch each other , ship overcrowded numerous people not wearing masks a covid disaster waiting to happen ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Great wee ship, lovely ports; avoid 5105 till plumbing fixed.

Review for Black Watch to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ravesngeo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this ship as it was leaving from scotland and was not a big ship. Embarkation was good and the safety drill well done though i was disturbed that wee were not made to wear and demonstrate our life jackets on other cruises this has not been the case. W were well aware of the ship and were pleasantly surprised at the general state of her. Food good. entertainment really excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Outside Cab

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea
Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea Black Watch Cruise Reviews
Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea Black Watch Cruise Reviews
Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea MSC Virtuosa Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.