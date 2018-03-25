  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Queen Voyages Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
27 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 27 American Queen Voyages Vancouver Cruise Reviews

pleasant, easy going cruise

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
roamgeorgia
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Staff worked very hard to please the guests. The crew continually displayed great enthusiasm and many wore more than one hat--and wore them well. Cabin was comfortable. Dining room food was very good for the most part with enough variety for a week on board. Excursions were somewhat limited due to inclement weather and location. Talented musical entertainers. Our first river cruise after ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Not as described

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
Wlater
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In midst of wave of new Covid cases, safety is not a big concern. They spray the luggage, but mask enforcement is minimal if at all. It has been shown that contacting Covid from surfaces is at the bottom of the list. No social distancing in any venue. Supposedly they follow state law when docked and on land, but not when moving on water. If you need mask protection when at the dock, you ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Fabulous cruise

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
aimeelevinweiner
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My mom and I got back two weeks ago from the Columbia river cruise through the Pacific Northwest (Oregon and Washington) with the American Queen Voyages Company. We were initially booked on this tour in April 2020 just before the world shut down. We have been dreaming of rebooking since then, and although we were somewhat nervous about cruising at this time, were reassured by the Co-Vid ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Trailing Lewis and Clark

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
bob brown
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

(First, actual embarkation was in Clarkston, WA, but that port wasn't listed) I wanted to take my first 'post-pandemic' cruise close to home, and always wanted to try a riverboat cruise. My wife had already been on most of their other itineraries, and always wanted a Snake/Columbia River cruise. She had 'Ruby' status on AQSC, so we chose this one, and in our preferred westbound, downriver ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Dear Bob Brown, We’re thrilled you chose us to take your, “first 'post-pandemic' cruise close to home” aboard one of our authentic paddlewheelers! We love that you noticed we say “boat” and...

Sail Date: July 2021

First River Cruise . . . and not our last

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
RealJewell
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been wanting to try a river cruise, especially after watching the size of ocean-going cruise ships balloon until some can carry more than 6,000 passengers. The American Empress beautifully accommodates just over 221, with an attentive crew of 88. Our Category C cabin--212--was cozy, but well laid out so that we had plenty of closet space and storage, even in the bathroom. Yes, the shower is ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

RealJewell - you live up to your name! What a gem you are for sharing such a thoughtful review. To say that our "staff was unfailingly cordial, professional, and attentive," just knocks it...

Sail Date: November 2019

Many Hits, but a few misses

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
KGlasgow
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise for for my 10th anniversary. We were the youngest couple on the boat (not a critique, just an observation). It was the first river boat experience for both of us. There was one port-of-call change that was made after we booked due to an event at on of the ports that seemed significant enough to have warranted more warning. The excursions we took: The LEWIS & CLARK ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi KGlasgow, Happy Anniversary! Thank you for taking the time to write your review. We appreciate the detailed feedback. Be sure and drop our guest experience manager a line at...

Sail Date: June 2019

Sequel to my 9/14 review (it's worth referring to that one, also)

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
smurfjet
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a 4-night "add-on" to the end of the normal cruise season. The price was irrestible, plus the convenience of being a round-trip cruise. We'd previously done the traditional 8-day, one-way trip up the Columbia on this boat. Earlier this year, we did a lower Mississippi cruise on the American Queen. AQSC is a "class act", and we love the company. I hope they will expand to other ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Dear Smurfjet, Thank you for your very well thought out and detailed review! We can certainly tell that you are extremely knowledgeable when it comes to American Queen Steamboat Company...

Sail Date: November 2018

September River

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
Apo ni Intal
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I am working for two ladies in their late 80's as their caregiver on board the ship, but one of them is my employer. I work for her as an all around helper ,cook,driver and maintenance man. But before that i took care of her husband for 4 years until he passed away. Fortunately she kept me on and I still work for her. Once a year she and her sister in law go on vacation for a week and take me ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Great cruise with one exception

Review for American Empress to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Jens56
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Loved this cruise which sailed from Vancouver ,Washington to Clarkston Washington over 9 days .Not being American we didn’t really know anything about Lewis and Clark ,and mainly picked this cruise for the beautiful scenery, but learning about the Lewis and Clark expeditions was a bonus ,the Riverlorian was very informative and we enjoyed his commentary .The food ,the staff and the service were ...
Read More

Response from AlexL, Consumer Marketing Mgr. - AQSC

Hi Jens56, Thank you for taking the time to submit this review about your recent American Empress voyage. We are thrilled to hear you enjoyed your trip (despite the unfortunate noise issue)...

Sail Date: May 2018

Great getaway ro refresh

Review for American Empress to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
mirasinick
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Beautiful Location, short trip, excellent small boat with personal service and great entertainment. Food selections were varied and fresh. Unfortunately our trip included several wet and misty days, but knowing this ahead of time, we dressed appropriately. The well appointed rooms on the boat are very comfortable and the boat includes 2 dining rooms and 2 lounges. We had plenty of time to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Traveled with disabled person

