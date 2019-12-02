Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

We were very excited to be back on a boat, but also nervous with all the restrictions. The staff and crew on the American Duchess made it so easy to understand and were very accommodating. The ship is beautiful and you can tell that it is very clean. As with all trips, cruise or others, there is always a hiccup or two. Every one was taken care of with total satisfaction. We are very avid ...