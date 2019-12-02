  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
American Queen Steamboat Company USA Cruise Reviews

Cruising at sunset.
Bonneville dam.
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
135 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 135 American Queen Steamboat Company USA Cruise Reviews

Charms of the South Cruise

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

Parsley1 avatar

Parsley1

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We decided to book a United States river cruise because it fell within the guidelines of the CDC. We have done 50+ ocean cruises but this was our small boat cruise. There was much hesitancy before boarding on whether we would enjoy it or not. We definitely were pleasantly surprised by all aspects of the cruise. From the ease of boarding and embarkation we were amazed at the efficiently and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

Glad to be back on a boat!

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

Jonjay avatar

Jonjay

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We were very excited to be back on a boat, but also nervous with all the restrictions. The staff and crew on the American Duchess made it so easy to understand and were very accommodating. The ship is beautiful and you can tell that it is very clean. As with all trips, cruise or others, there is always a hiccup or two. Every one was taken care of with total satisfaction. We are very avid ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

Traveled with disabled person

A Steamboat Trip to Remember

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

fwrhod01 avatar

fwrhod01

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

I am writing to share one of the most enjoyable, relaxing and memorable experiences in years. My wife and I just returned from a week aboard the American Countess, the newest boat of the American Queen Steamboat Company. It was a bit like experiencing a little of William Faulkner or John Grisham along with the finest whiskey while basking in the warm embrace of the history and stories of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

Exhilarating and Exciting

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

gsrhod01 avatar

gsrhod01

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

The American Countess christening cruise was outstanding. It all started with our hotel stay the night before. We were all required to get a COVID test which made us feel much more comfortable about going on a cruise. Knowing that people would not be on the boat who had not tested negative was a relief. Then the next day, the transfer to the boat was seamless. We walked outside the hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

Best Cruise Ever

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

DebMike1990 avatar

DebMike1990

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

I was honored to be invited to join the christening cruise on the countess. This is the newest boat of of American Queen Steamboat Company. There is only one word to describe the boat, elegant. Okay many more like luxurious, plush, upscale, etc. It cruises up and down the Mississippi River. This is our third cruise with the company and they just keep getting better. The rooms are all ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

American Duchess Mar. 9th,2020

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

sleigh11 avatar

sleigh11

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

We recently cruised on the American Duchess during the March 9th sailing. The schedule had multiple changes from the ports we were originally scheduled to visit. Though we were disappointed about the changes, the staff were very professional and the shore excursions person on board worked very hard to make sure our land experience was still top notch. Tours were well organized, and we really ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Prison Ship for the Elderly provides no sternwheel and substandard food

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

MECR2020 avatar

MECR2020

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I chose this cruise because it had always been a dream of mine to cruise the Mississippi on a sternwheeler. I made it specific to my on-line discount travel clearinghouse that it had always been my dream. Firstly, American Queen failed to disclose the condition of the ship even though they had advance notice that the sternwheel had fallen off on a previous itinerary. This notice had been shared ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Great Cruise with Christmas Theme

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

jandcinpa avatar

jandcinpa

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Over the recent Christmas holiday, we had the privilege of cruising on the Grand American Queen Steamboat. We cannot say enough about how much we enjoyed the experience. The staff and crew went out of their way to provide an absolutely wonderful experience. There was some minor improvements necessary in some areas, but what holiday would be complete if everything was perfect. Ship – They ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Exceeded My Expectations

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

Ginny033 avatar

Ginny033

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

I was very excited to take a trip with the American Duchess as I have been on other river cruises in the past, but mostly in Europe or other parts of the world. I knew this cruise would be different being in America, but I pleasantly surprised with all there was to see and do in this part of the country. We started in Memphis and ended up in Nashville, TN. On board my guest cabin was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

American Duchess - Great staff and shore excursions!

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

Nformato avatar

Nformato

6-10 Cruises

Age 20s

We traveled on the American Duchess during Christmas time on a Nashville to Memphis Cruise. It was absolutely beautiful. The boat and some of the towns were decorated for the holidays truly making it a unique experience. The time we spent onboard was phenomenal, all the staff is friendly and genuinely cared about making sure we were having a great time. The pursers were available to answer all of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Traveled with disabled person

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.