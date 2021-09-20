From the beginning a Disaster
Boarding through a dirty port gangway
Very weak welcome aboard
Dirty Boat
Sparse crew
Boat broke did not go for two days
Food awful and cold
Bars terrible
Only 3 not open most of the time
Only two bartenders
Dirty glasses everywhere
food, dirt on decks
Cigarettes' buts on floor
Housekeeper sporadic
Ports ...
Staff worked very hard to please the guests. The crew continually displayed great enthusiasm and many wore more than one hat--and wore them well. Cabin was comfortable. Dining room food was very good for the most part with enough variety for a week on board. Excursions were somewhat limited due to inclement weather and location. Talented musical entertainers. Our first river cruise after ...
For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source.
One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis.
Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
We live in the Pacific Northwest, so we are familiar with much of the territory that we visited, but we wanted to see it from the rivers. Our special interests were the history and geology. Since we know the area, we did not take many of the special (extra charge) excursions, but the one that we did take...the jetboat into Hells Canyon...was a highlight of the trip for us! We highly recommend ...
Our cruise trip began with a night at the beautiful Historic Davenport hotel in Spokane Oregon. We boarded the American Empress in Lewiston WA. We visited Hells Canyon then Richland, The Dallas, Stevenson, Astoria and disembarked in Vancouver WA. The ship was lovely and food, service and entertainment were good. In each port we found interesting and/or scenic things to see and do - and ...
In midst of wave of new Covid cases, safety is not a big concern. They spray the luggage, but mask enforcement is minimal if at all. It has been shown that contacting Covid from surfaces is at the bottom of the list. No social distancing in any venue. Supposedly they follow state law when docked and on land, but not when moving on water. If you need mask protection when at the dock, you ...
My mom and I got back two weeks ago from the Columbia river cruise through the Pacific Northwest (Oregon and Washington) with the American Queen Voyages Company. We were initially booked on this tour in April 2020 just before the world shut down. We have been dreaming of rebooking since then, and although we were somewhat nervous about cruising at this time, were reassured by the Co-Vid ...
I have been on over 20 cruises and I believe I can evaluate from experience
This was the worst cruise that I have ever been on.
The irony is that that Cruise line did not care
These were the low points;
BOAT dirty. I have dozens of photos of filth, cigarette butts, dirty dishes and glasses.
The Boat went no where at the start because it broke and they told us nothing.
They ...
We had been on this lines American countess in the northwest 2 years ago and had a wonderful time. With all of the Covid precautions we felt very comfortable. The ship was lovely, but the trip began with a mechanical problem that held us over in New Orleans for an extra day. Being experienced cruisers we did not find this upsetting, besides, an extra day in New Orleans is a bonus. I do have to ...