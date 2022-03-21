Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

We were so excited to try the new ship by American Queen. From the time we arrived to check in for our Covid test, it was so disorganized. It took forever to get through all of the procedures and seemed like personel were not prepared. Our rooms were very nice and we had a great cabin steward named Richard. We had ask for early seating at 5:30 as our party of four had issues with eating late and ...