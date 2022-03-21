From the beginning a Disaster
Boarding through a dirty port gangway
Very weak welcome aboard
Dirty Boat
Sparse crew
Boat broke did not go for two days
Food awful and cold
Bars terrible
Only 3 not open most of the time
Only two bartenders
Dirty glasses everywhere
food, dirt on decks
Cigarettes' buts on floor
Housekeeper sporadic
Ports ...
Staff worked very hard to please the guests. The crew continually displayed great enthusiasm and many wore more than one hat--and wore them well. Cabin was comfortable. Dining room food was very good for the most part with enough variety for a week on board. Excursions were somewhat limited due to inclement weather and location. Talented musical entertainers. Our first river cruise after ...
I have emailed, left a note on the website, spoken to escalated customer service rep and requested a call from Mr Waggoner to discuss the MAJOR problems on the cruise. Staff on board were wonderful but woefully understaffed. Dining room normally has 16 servers-only six! Food ALWAYS cold-soups always tepid at best.
One stop (can’t call it a port) not planned, had NO services! We needed ...
For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source.
One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis.
Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
We live in the Pacific Northwest, so we are familiar with much of the territory that we visited, but we wanted to see it from the rivers. Our special interests were the history and geology. Since we know the area, we did not take many of the special (extra charge) excursions, but the one that we did take...the jetboat into Hells Canyon...was a highlight of the trip for us! We highly recommend ...
Thought this was an interesting itinerary and a group of 10 friends booked through local travel agent. Spent an extra night in New Orleans and stayed on an extra night in Memphis at the end of the cruise. Understaffing was evident from the time of required PCR testing the night before sailing. I spent an hour in line trying to register. They had only two representatives checking ID and ...
We were so excited to try the new ship by American Queen. From the time we arrived to check in for our Covid test, it was so disorganized. It took forever to get through all of the procedures and seemed like personel were not prepared. Our rooms were very nice and we had a great cabin steward named Richard. We had ask for early seating at 5:30 as our party of four had issues with eating late and ...
First time American Countess cruiser. I am a frequent traveler. Many cruises and adventures. Worst service and attitude from restaurant staff I have ever experienced. Dinner was served cold every night. If you miss lunch no food is available. Do not bother to ask them to replenish Worst experience ever and I have 5 days left. Marketing definitely misrepresented amenities online. Will never return. ...
We had talked about a Mississippi River cruise for years, and finally decided to do it. The cruise lived up to our expectations and then some!
The pre-cruise process was a little confusing and disorganized, but we appreciated the Covid testing, knowing everyone onboard had tested negative. The Peabody may be a grand old hotel, but the rooms are small and the bathrooms even smaller. We were ...