American Queen Voyages New Orleans Cruise Reviews

Special guest singer! He was fun!
Empty lunch buffet at the grill half way through lunch. salads but no sandwiches. Patrons waited 30 minutes for it to be replenished
Soooooo relaxing . . . watching the barges ply the mighty Mississippi.
Natchez "Under the Hill"--a long-ago red-light district.
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
135 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 135 American Queen Voyages New Orleans Cruise Reviews

Disaster

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

From the beginning a Disaster Boarding through a dirty port gangway Very weak welcome aboard Dirty Boat Sparse crew Boat broke did not go for two days Food awful and cold Bars terrible Only 3 not open most of the time Only two bartenders Dirty glasses everywhere food, dirt on decks Cigarettes' buts on floor Housekeeper sporadic Ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Short Staffed

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Shortyman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source. One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Slightly disappointing trip

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
AliWood
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis. Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Lower Mississippi on American Countess

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mffthie
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Thought this was an interesting itinerary and a group of 10 friends booked through local travel agent. Spent an extra night in New Orleans and stayed on an extra night in Memphis at the end of the cruise. Understaffing was evident from the time of required PCR testing the night before sailing. I spent an hour in line trying to register. They had only two representatives checking ID and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Did not live up to our expectations

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Large1937
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We were so excited to try the new ship by American Queen. From the time we arrived to check in for our Covid test, it was so disorganized. It took forever to get through all of the procedures and seemed like personel were not prepared. Our rooms were very nice and we had a great cabin steward named Richard. We had ask for early seating at 5:30 as our party of four had issues with eating late and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

American Countess Deboggle

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
DAPRiDG
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First time American Countess cruiser. I am a frequent traveler. Many cruises and adventures. Worst service and attitude from restaurant staff I have ever experienced. Dinner was served cold every night. If you miss lunch no food is available. Do not bother to ask them to replenish Worst experience ever and I have 5 days left. Marketing definitely misrepresented amenities online. Will never return. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Disaster

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have been on over 20 cruises and I believe I can evaluate from experience This was the worst cruise that I have ever been on. The irony is that that Cruise line did not care These were the low points; BOAT dirty. I have dozens of photos of filth, cigarette butts, dirty dishes and glasses. The Boat went no where at the start because it broke and they told us nothing. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Lies

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
boatpat51
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on this lines American countess in the northwest 2 years ago and had a wonderful time. With all of the Covid precautions we felt very comfortable. The ship was lovely, but the trip began with a mechanical problem that held us over in New Orleans for an extra day. Being experienced cruisers we did not find this upsetting, besides, an extra day in New Orleans is a bonus. I do have to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

NO INTERNET the Whole Cruise, Good Otherwise

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
johnmiller
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

NO INTERNET! You will have NO Internet the entire cruise. Make a note of that. And since you are out in the middle of a river, you will unlikely be able to get enough data on your cell network to make a difference. So, have everything you would need off of the Internet before you cruise. American Queen Voyages offers no help or assistance with this. And, the Purser's Desk is of no help for this or ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Great ship and Crew But . . .

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

User Avatar
dswgr6
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We accompanied another couple who had chosen this cruise from Memphis to New Orleans. The weekend before our cruise, New Orleans was hit by Hurricane Ida. We called the Monday before our embarkation to find out if the cruise was still on, and if our 2 night extension in New Orleans was still going to happen. We didn't get any answers until late in the afternoon the day before we were due to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

