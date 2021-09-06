From the beginning a Disaster
Boarding through a dirty port gangway
Very weak welcome aboard
Dirty Boat
Sparse crew
Boat broke did not go for two days
Food awful and cold
Bars terrible
Only 3 not open most of the time
Only two bartenders
Dirty glasses everywhere
food, dirt on decks
Cigarettes' buts on floor
Housekeeper sporadic
Ports ...
For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source.
One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis.
Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
Thought this was an interesting itinerary and a group of 10 friends booked through local travel agent. Spent an extra night in New Orleans and stayed on an extra night in Memphis at the end of the cruise. Understaffing was evident from the time of required PCR testing the night before sailing. I spent an hour in line trying to register. They had only two representatives checking ID and ...
We were so excited to try the new ship by American Queen. From the time we arrived to check in for our Covid test, it was so disorganized. It took forever to get through all of the procedures and seemed like personel were not prepared. Our rooms were very nice and we had a great cabin steward named Richard. We had ask for early seating at 5:30 as our party of four had issues with eating late and ...
First time American Countess cruiser. I am a frequent traveler. Many cruises and adventures. Worst service and attitude from restaurant staff I have ever experienced. Dinner was served cold every night. If you miss lunch no food is available. Do not bother to ask them to replenish Worst experience ever and I have 5 days left. Marketing definitely misrepresented amenities online. Will never return. ...
I have been on over 20 cruises and I believe I can evaluate from experience
This was the worst cruise that I have ever been on.
The irony is that that Cruise line did not care
These were the low points;
BOAT dirty. I have dozens of photos of filth, cigarette butts, dirty dishes and glasses.
The Boat went no where at the start because it broke and they told us nothing.
They ...
We had been on this lines American countess in the northwest 2 years ago and had a wonderful time. With all of the Covid precautions we felt very comfortable. The ship was lovely, but the trip began with a mechanical problem that held us over in New Orleans for an extra day. Being experienced cruisers we did not find this upsetting, besides, an extra day in New Orleans is a bonus. I do have to ...
NO INTERNET! You will have NO Internet the entire cruise. Make a note of that. And since you are out in the middle of a river, you will unlikely be able to get enough data on your cell network to make a difference. So, have everything you would need off of the Internet before you cruise. American Queen Voyages offers no help or assistance with this. And, the Purser's Desk is of no help for this or ...
We accompanied another couple who had chosen this cruise from Memphis to New Orleans. The weekend before our cruise, New Orleans was hit by Hurricane Ida. We called the Monday before our embarkation to find out if the cruise was still on, and if our 2 night extension in New Orleans was still going to happen. We didn't get any answers until late in the afternoon the day before we were due to ...