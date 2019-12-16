  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Queen Voyages Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Special guest singer! He was fun!
Empty lunch buffet at the grill half way through lunch. salads but no sandwiches. Patrons waited 30 minutes for it to be replenished
Soooooo relaxing . . . watching the barges ply the mighty Mississippi.
Natchez "Under the Hill"--a long-ago red-light district.
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
220 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 220 American Queen Voyages Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Disaster

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

From the beginning a Disaster Boarding through a dirty port gangway Very weak welcome aboard Dirty Boat Sparse crew Boat broke did not go for two days Food awful and cold Bars terrible Only 3 not open most of the time Only two bartenders Dirty glasses everywhere food, dirt on decks Cigarettes' buts on floor Housekeeper sporadic Ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Short Staffed

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Shortyman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source. One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Slightly disappointing trip

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
AliWood
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis. Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Disaster

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have been on over 20 cruises and I believe I can evaluate from experience This was the worst cruise that I have ever been on. The irony is that that Cruise line did not care These were the low points; BOAT dirty. I have dozens of photos of filth, cigarette butts, dirty dishes and glasses. The Boat went no where at the start because it broke and they told us nothing. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Lies

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
boatpat51
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been on this lines American countess in the northwest 2 years ago and had a wonderful time. With all of the Covid precautions we felt very comfortable. The ship was lovely, but the trip began with a mechanical problem that held us over in New Orleans for an extra day. Being experienced cruisers we did not find this upsetting, besides, an extra day in New Orleans is a bonus. I do have to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Interesting Steam Powered Paddlewheeler

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

User Avatar
penguin303
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Like many folks we had cabin fever after being cooped up to avoid the COVID virus. When it appeared that things were opening up, we booked a nine day cruise on American Queen Steamboat Company's (AQSC) "American Queen" from Louisville, KY to Memphis, TN. We were impressed with the health and safety precautions and felt that it would be safe to cruise in the good old U.S.A. We arrived in ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Marvelous Mississippi Meander

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
RealJewell
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

For our first post-COVID adventure, we decided to see more of the USA, and a riverboat cruise down the mighty Mississippi has always sounded alluring. We sailed downstream, from Memphis to New Orleans, on the beautiful and stately American Queen. We spend three nights pre-cruise in Memphis, one of which was included in the cruise fare. The cruise line hotel was The Peabody, "The South's Grand ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

plan awful

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
cmichaelcornely
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The boat was dirty. very rarely cleaned by crew, i have photos. food cold and awful Bars bad and very few Boat broke and we missed ports Captain hardly dais a word two nites the cabin was not cleaned front desk was useless we would tell people not to cruise on the boat there was covid on it and they did not tell us until after the fact i\I wrote the company and they did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2021

The overall cost is not worth the product

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Pamgoes
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Pre-cruise: We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Pamgoes, Thank you so much for your review. Your thoughtful description is appreciated. It looks like there are a few areas where we missed the mark. We can’t get better without feedback...

Sail Date: December 2019

Awesome Experience

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
vicky4trips
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I took this cruise in December and we were pleasantly surprised. The food in the dining room was good but not always as hot as I would prefer. The same is true in the Front Porch buffet. The servers and staff are very friendly and attentive and our housekeeper was always there for us. The entertainment is good, but the piano player was a little off key at times. The hop on hop off ...
Read More

Response from CourtneyS, Guest Relations Manager

Hi vicky4trips, We appreciate you taking the time to write us a review! Our partners at Shore Excursions take pride in providing these unique experiences. We are grateful for that...

Sail Date: December 2019

