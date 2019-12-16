From the beginning a Disaster
Boarding through a dirty port gangway
Very weak welcome aboard
Dirty Boat
Sparse crew
Boat broke did not go for two days
Food awful and cold
Bars terrible
Only 3 not open most of the time
Only two bartenders
Dirty glasses everywhere
food, dirt on decks
Cigarettes' buts on floor
Housekeeper sporadic
Ports ...
For the first 4 days they were so short staffed that it was buffet only! So sick of eating lukewarm food and mass produced! Then they brought on enough workers to have service, at dinner only! Also all their other boats are fully staffed, heard that from a inside source.
One bartender per bar, when they were open, should have had at least two, long lines. Wine offered? Maybe 8 types, and I can ...
This cruise was booked in 2019 for sailing in 2020, but eventually we did it in April 2022. New Orleans to Memphis.
Check in at the Hilton Riverside the day before, plus Covid test, was straightforward. We did not stay at the Hilton, but on departure day made our way to the Hilton by cab. We had booked the pre-cruise excursion, which was excellent. Amusing and informative guide for a 4 hour ...
I have been on over 20 cruises and I believe I can evaluate from experience
This was the worst cruise that I have ever been on.
The irony is that that Cruise line did not care
These were the low points;
BOAT dirty. I have dozens of photos of filth, cigarette butts, dirty dishes and glasses.
The Boat went no where at the start because it broke and they told us nothing.
They ...
We had been on this lines American countess in the northwest 2 years ago and had a wonderful time. With all of the Covid precautions we felt very comfortable. The ship was lovely, but the trip began with a mechanical problem that held us over in New Orleans for an extra day. Being experienced cruisers we did not find this upsetting, besides, an extra day in New Orleans is a bonus. I do have to ...
Like many folks we had cabin fever after being cooped up to avoid the COVID virus. When it appeared that things were opening up, we booked a nine day cruise on American Queen Steamboat Company's (AQSC) "American Queen" from Louisville, KY to Memphis, TN. We were impressed with the health and safety precautions and felt that it would be safe to cruise in the good old U.S.A.
We arrived in ...
For our first post-COVID adventure, we decided to see more of the USA, and a riverboat cruise down the mighty Mississippi has always sounded alluring. We sailed downstream, from Memphis to New Orleans, on the beautiful and stately American Queen. We spend three nights pre-cruise in Memphis, one of which was included in the cruise fare. The cruise line hotel was The Peabody, "The South's Grand ...
The boat was dirty. very rarely cleaned by crew, i have photos. food cold and awful
Bars bad and very few
Boat broke and we missed ports
Captain hardly dais a word
two nites the cabin was not cleaned
front desk was useless
we would tell people not to cruise on the boat
there was covid on it and they did not tell us until after the fact
i\I wrote the company and they did not ...
Pre-cruise:
We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
My husband and I took this cruise in December and we were pleasantly surprised. The food in the dining room was good but not always as hot as I would prefer. The same is true in the Front Porch buffet. The servers and staff are very friendly and attentive and our housekeeper was always there for us. The entertainment is good, but the piano player was a little off key at times. The hop on hop off ...