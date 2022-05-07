  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

American Queen Voyages Alaska Cruise Reviews

Le Conte Glacier
Le Conte Glacier
Ocean Victory Ship
A proud Korean War Marine veteran met us in Kake, AK.
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 American Queen Voyages Alaska Cruise Reviews

Exceptional excursions and service

Review for Ocean Victory to Alaska

User Avatar
Blbrbc
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose the cruise because it was an expedition cruise on a small boat. The daily excursions were wonderful. The expedition guides were knowledgeable and safety was the number one priority. The service on the ship was also exceptional. They continually strived to please us and make it was the best cruise possible. This was the inaugural voyage for this boat. The staff and crew made it seem ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Rugged Alaska, enjoying the unimaginable

Review for Ocean Victory to Alaska

User Avatar
Yukonharbor
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Picture yourself on your first cruise exploring the inside passage of British Columbia and Alaska on a vessel that makes very little noise and even better responds to wave motion with state of the art stabilizers to keep you safe as you roam this beautiful ship. Our balcony cabin possessed all the amenities of home and our cabin steward, Julio ensured our comfort and safety in his daily cleaning ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Find a cruise

Alaska Cruise Reviews for American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Ships
Ocean Victory Alaska Cruise Reviews
Ocean Victory Alaska Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.