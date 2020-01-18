  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
World Cruise Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
262 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 262 World Cruise Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Disappointment

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
Icetricks3
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises. Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

So-so Onboard Experience

Review for Nautica to World Cruise

User Avatar
sw11265
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Standards slipping

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Nachobozo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was a total disaster. We waited in line in a tent in the Miami heat for almost 2 hours so Oceania could check our Covid records. No water was available and only limited seating was available The quality of the food in the Terrace restaurant is not as good as our last Riviera cruise. Service in Toscana was very slow and non-attentive. Staff at the reception desk bordered on ...
Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team

Dear Valued Guest, we appreciate your feedback and are sorry to hear about the those inconveniences. Your comments will be shared and taken into consideration as we constantly strive to...

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

below expectations

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
cptcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Wonderful Cruise!!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
dacacruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!! It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the gorgeous islands and beautiful yachts surrounding us. The cruise staff were truly amazing people that went out of their way to make our cruise a memorable experience. From the food to the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Sorry Seabourn: You Blew It

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to World Cruise

User Avatar
Ubiquiti
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have just finished our "Capetown to Singapore" part of the Sojourn World Cruise. BACKGROUND My wife and I used to be died-in-the-wool Seabourn fans and have Diamond (250+ days) status. We loved the experience. That all fell apart on a cruise in 2016 when they were introducing Thomas Keller (but before they had the separate TK Grill). The quality and variety of food dropped so bad that we ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Disgusting floating health hazard, rude staff, and bad entertainment

Review for Regatta to World Cruise

User Avatar
cruiser741
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I thought it was going to be a luxury cruise, but it was the worst cruise experience I've had in about 30 cruises. We got off the ship before the schedule disembarkation date because it was so bad.The ship was feces, urine and mold infested. Gastrointestinal infections were widespread. The ship was classified code red, meaning it was so unclean and unhealthy the government had to step in and ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Disappointment

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Canmerican
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this itinerary because it sailed to Asia where we've never been. The timing (end of January, 2020 to February 2020) was perfect. We'd never been on Cunard even though we've cruised many times. We chose this line as we'd heard wonderful things about it. We were pleased with the ship, her amenities, the service and entertainment. We had an auspicious start in Dubai with easy embarkation. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Some cabin issues but a brilliant trip

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I love the QM2 - it really is unique amongst all the ships I've sailed on. What I particularly like is the fact that it never feels crowded, and the passengers tend to be a mix of nationalities. After my experiences with 4009 (see below) I was moved to 6026 This cabin has a porthole and is towards the very front of the ship. I thought it was perfect. There can be some noise issues with the ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

WOW Again

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on many Windstar Cruises and I have written many reviews. This trip we were on the refitted Wind Surf. The Surf is an old lady and she has aged well. We always admire her being maintained so well. The new lounge beautiful, new furniture in the Yacht Club lovely, new hall rugs in keeping with sailing and pretty, lovely waiting area for the Amphora, new comfortable furniture at Compass ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

