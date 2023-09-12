I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
This cruise was convenient as it departed out of Baltimore with a 12-day itinerary over the Christmas and New Years Holidays.
The food often lacked flavor, served at less-than-optimal temperature (hot cereals served cool).
The specialty restaurant was regrettable as the restaurant had no record of our pre-paid dinner reservation even when I produced the pre-booking receipt. The Moderna ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate a wedding anniversary and for the first time in over 50 years, celebrate Christmas at sea. We chose the CP because we'd been on this ship many years ago, and remembered it with great fondness. Sadly, the old girl is showing her age in many ways...
CABINS: the cabins need to be updated, the bland colours and furnishings are aged and any repairs have been ...
We sailed from Baltimore Maryland on this beautiful cruise ship on 12/09/2023, our cruise started at 17:00 PM, we were served lunch and yet, on deck #11 they had a DJ playing music, while we were in Chesapeake Bay. Our cabin was nice and clean, our Stuard did a Great job every day. Concerts and shows every day and evening. Every staff member is very friendly and Respectful. Keep up a Great Work ...
This was my first cruise, so what do I know? Probably not much! But I was pretty resistant to the idea of cruising and actually had a really good time due to the Eurodam being a well run ship. I got the cruise for free as a match from my Caesar's diamond status. I received an inside room and upgraded to a verandah room for $300 per person. Was it worth it? Probably. We didn't use the ...
Chose this cruise due to its departure port of Baltimore so no flying involved and decent price.
Stateroom was fine, a bit dated. Linens need to be replaced as our comforter cover was ripped at the top edge. Towels a bit sandpapery.
We ate most meals in the dining rooms. Eggs never quite done, fried potatoes cold and tasteless, beef and chicken extremely tough (including steak in specialty ...
Chose this cruise to get away for a bit and go someplace warm. This cruise is sandwiched in between an iceland cruise already sailed and an alaskan cruise for next year. Also wanted to see Bermuda as I have not been there. Even though our itinerary was reversed and we ended up missing the stop in Bermuda because of weather the overall experience was above average. The shows, live music, and food ...
This was the worst cruise ever. The port in Charleston SC was terrible. We had to walk a mile back to our car when we got back or wait an hour for a bus. There is no where on this ship for peace and quiet. This is for drinkers and gamblers. The dining room is a joke. Its more like a cafe. The server didn't introduce himself. He just came up and said are you ready? One piece of bread, one ...
First, we loved the itinerary of our cruise, our favorite thus far and I’ve cruised for more than a decade. I prefer smaller ships and this was our first try on a larger ship.
Compared to the Legend ship, the adults only area was horrible. The cushions were so worn and flat, people were doubling them up. And it didn’t seem as efficiently laid out so after people started doubling up on cushions ...
First of all we booked through a travel agent and sometime between the booking and our actual cruise the itinerary changed. Our itinerary first was Half Moon Cay, sea day, St Thomas, San Juan, Turks, sea day then back. It ended up being Half Moon Cay, Turks, San Juan, St Thomas, sea day, sea day then back. I was not informed about the change so our tours were not aware of the change either. I more ...