We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
Perhaps it is me, but as a seasoned cruiser who has been with many cruise lines, including the Carnival group, I had never been with Cunard. I just expected more than average, but I have had better service and better food on some other ships.
We did a transatlantic 7 day crossing from NYC to Southampton with a sheltered balcony cabin on Deck 5. The bed was fabulous, the best I have had on a ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beautiful ship with lovely staff and excellent food but the entertainment fell short of what we’ve experienced with Regent on past cruises.
Constant changes to the entertainment programme. They repeated performances and also made numerous cancellations.
This was a 17 day cruise with no deck parties and there appeared to be a lack of direction from the cruise director and his wife. The ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
First time with Regent. Lovely ship and great cruise from Bali to Sydney. Cyclone went thru Cairns so all excursions cancelled at that port. Downgraded to category 1 so we really had no effects while at sea. Have cruised over a dozen times with others lines, first time with Regent. Nicest and largest room ever, plenty of storage, great room service except when we had to quarantine for 12 ...
This was mine and my husbands first cruise. We had chosen this as our Honeymoon so decided to do the Arcadia as child free and we wanted to see the Northern Lights.
I knew this cruise would be older generation (I am 40 and one of youngest there)
I had done my research and we booked a year in advance (one so we could save up and have balcony room for space and two so we had plenty of time ...