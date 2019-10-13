  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Pacific Coastal Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
528 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 528 Pacific Coastal Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Pleasant California Coastal Cruise on a Beautiful Ship

Review for Koningsdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were skeptical about cruising on the Konigsdam. This was our twelfth cruise on Holland America and we tend to enjoy the smaller ships (e.g., Zaandam, Westerdam) more than Holland’s larger ships. (Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam). However, when the September cruise we had booked on the Zuiderdam was cancelled, we chose the same itinerary on the Konigsdam. We were pleasantly surprised with the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Vista Suite with Verandah

Great short little getaway

Review for Regal Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
ken from ilinois
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are elite cruisers with Princess and value the perks they provide us. This was a short cruise to celebrate our 45th Wedding Anniversary. We spent 2 nights in Long Beach at the Hilton before the cruise where Princess put us up. The first leg was to Catalina Island, 24 miles away from LA. So the ship sailed South during the night and then back North. We took the excursion on a bus up to Catalina ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Low key coastal California cruise

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Gail MG
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A laid-back coastal California itinerary and a chance to enjoy an Aquaclass cabin (and especially the small, non-harried Blu restaurant) were the main reasons we chose this cruise. It had been four or five years since we'd sailed on Celebrity and we definitely found the quality of the food less impressive than we remembered. But the service was attentive and smiling, the ship was beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
MaybeLing
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose to sail on Celebrity Eclipse for my sister's first cruise, and we celebrated her birthday onboard. We chose the Pacific Coast cruise because of the vicinity of the port. We had an amazing cruise. The ship was in fantastic condition, easy to find our way around. Our stateroom was beautiful, and Ray, our cabin attendant, kept it perfectly for us. We had room service every morning ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

You can count on Celebrity for a wonderful cruise experience

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
packedcountdown
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We pretty much do all our cruising on Celebrity ships. We're at the point in our lives where we don't particularly want to go through the hassles of flying so when we found that we could go round trip out of Los Angeles we were delighted. Embarkation was a breeze. Celebrity has everything very well organized. We had an accessible Sky Suite. For some reason or other the accessible Sky ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
MaybeLing
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose thise cruise because it was my sister's first cruise, and she is unable to fly, so we needed a cruise that was round-trip from Los Angeles, and I wanted a cruise that was longer than seven days; this one was nine days. We also wanted one of our ports to be Catalina Island. Celebrity had the cruise that matches both of our wish lists, so we booked it. Then we studied everything we could ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Very pleasant overall and a cut above Princess

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
dhaslett87
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Recently I've mainly cruised Princess because they sail from L.A. so often, so I don't have to fly as I live nearby, and Princess is more "upscale" than the other choices from L.A. I chose Celebrity because I had heard and read positive things about them and they had a rare round trip sailing from L.A. available. I was very impressed overall. The Eclipse is a beautiful ship. I didn't much care ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Veranda

Mexican Riviara

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Perkins52
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have done a number of cruises with Holland America and always enjoy them. embarkation was smooth. Cabin crew were very good as was food. One of the staff in Tamarind remembered up from a cruise in 2017 which surprised and pleased us. Did not care for a couple of entertainers but not a big issue. Cruise director who we had sailed with twice before (Nick) is great and hope to see him again. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Lacking Entertainment and Excitement

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Travelogue604
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It is our first Holland America cruise. We knew it is more for mature passengers but we didn't care as we just wanted to try the Mexico Riviera cruise and the timing was right. We embarked from Vancouver and our check-in was a breeze. Our oceanview stateroom with a large square window was very spacious but it was on deck one where most of their oceanview staterooms are located. The location of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Large Ocean-View Stateroom

Quick getaway

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
my heart will go on
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted a quick getaway leaving from the port in our home city, and I wanted to see San Fran again. Overall, the cruise was great, as it always is with Celebrity. Great food & service. The main dining room had delicious food, of course. Our servers were great. But there was an overall confusion when we dined there. One night, we were there over two hours because the food didn't come very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Find a cruise

Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews to Pacific Coastal on Other Cruise Ships
Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Pacific Coastal
UnCruise Adventures S.S. Legacy Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Sea Princess Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Infinity Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Pacific Coastal
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.