North America River Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
225 reviews

1-10 of 225 North America River Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

American Empress, July 11-19, 2021: Cruising In The Time Of COVID

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
Cyberchomp
10+ Cruises

July 8-11: Pre-Cruise First: my wife (“The Missus”) and I had a taste of river cruising almost a decade ago, sailing up the Danube on Ama Waterways. We had a fabulous time. But it’s a PITA to get from the West Coast to Europe. We’ve been on over forty ocean cruises on various cruise lines. We had never sailed the byways of North America. This was our reason to try American Queen. Not so ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

The overall cost is not worth the product

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
Pamgoes
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Pre-cruise: We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi Pamgoes, Thank you so much for your review. Your thoughtful description is appreciated. It looks like there are a few areas where we missed the mark. We can’t get better without feedback...

Sail Date: December 2019

Awesome Experience

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
vicky4trips
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I took this cruise in December and we were pleasantly surprised. The food in the dining room was good but not always as hot as I would prefer. The same is true in the Front Porch buffet. The servers and staff are very friendly and attentive and our housekeeper was always there for us. The entertainment is good, but the piano player was a little off key at times. The hop on hop off ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi vicky4trips, We appreciate you taking the time to write us a review! Our partners at Shore Excursions take pride in providing these unique experiences. We are grateful for that...

Sail Date: December 2019

Awesome as Always

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
shrumster
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Love American Queen Steamboat Company and the American Queen Steamboat. Cruised many times with this company and it remains our favorite. The American Queen is a classic riverboat giving you the feel of the old steamboat days, but with all the conveniences of a modern cruise ship. The boat has a elegant theme with a casual, easy going and relaxed atmosphere. The cabins are comfortable with ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi shrumster! Thank you so much for sharing your glowing recommendation. Loyal guests like yourself make us feel so loved! Being surrounded by America's history every day is a role we take...

Sail Date: December 2019

The BEST way to see the Columbia River!!!

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
Amble Along
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

In November I traveled with a small group of 10 on the American Empress steamboat-style Cruise. The group absolutely LOVED the trip and the ship! The food was incredible- truly top notch! We even had lobster tail! The meals were always artfully prepared and served by the kindest, warmest staff I’ve encountered on a cruise ship. Every meal was an event. During our scenic rides cruising the ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Dear Amble Along, It's so exciting to picture the appetizers and Hot Toddies while watching sea lions and eagles! Just perfect. The scenery on that cruise is spectacular. Multnomah Falls is...

Sail Date: November 2019

Great until we both got a stomach bug on the boat

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
mmyeats
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked both a pre-cruise stay in Memphis and a post-cruise stay in New Orleans. They were great. We made use of the trolley passes in Memphis and visited several of the included attractions. The Sheraton hotel in Memphis was very nice. We appreciated that we could check in for the cruise at the hotel. Great idea! The cruise started out great. Soon we started to hear that guests were sick ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi mmyeats, We’re glad to hear that you overall enjoyed your cruise! So sorry you became ill. In accordance with CDC guidelines, American Queen Steamboat Company highly recommends that...

Sail Date: November 2019

First River Cruise . . . and not our last

Review for American Empress to North America River

User Avatar
RealJewell
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had been wanting to try a river cruise, especially after watching the size of ocean-going cruise ships balloon until some can carry more than 6,000 passengers. The American Empress beautifully accommodates just over 221, with an attentive crew of 88. Our Category C cabin--212--was cozy, but well laid out so that we had plenty of closet space and storage, even in the bathroom. Yes, the shower is ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

RealJewell - you live up to your name! What a gem you are for sharing such a thoughtful review. To say that our "staff was unfailingly cordial, professional, and attentive," just knocks it...

Sail Date: November 2019

Great River Cruise

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
jantrips
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Our first introduction to American river travel was on the American Queen, and our journey did not disappoint. In fact, our voyage on the American Queen wasn’t just my first river cruise… it was my first cruise ever. Overall, I would rate both this boat and our experience a 5/5. When we arrived at the dock of the boat, we were a bit awe-struck. The paddlewheeler was unlike anything we had ever ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Hi jantrips! My first cruise was also on American Queen! She really is a beautiful boat that sets the stage for a grand river experience. The excursions are a huge part of the river cruising...

Sail Date: November 2019

A beautiful, relaxing cruise along the Snake and Columbia Rivers

Review for S.S. Legacy to North America River

User Avatar
lmarkosky
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just finished Uncruise's Rivers of Adventure cruise along the Snake and Columbia rivers (departure Oct 12 from Clarkston WA). It was a lovely cruise through a beautiful area of the country, that I think alot of people don't know about, but should. The canyon scenery was really spectacular. Also, this is great cruise for people who like to hike. We did 3 good hikes: the falls at Palouse ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

American Queen, a Grand Lady of the Ole Man River

Review for American Queen to North America River

User Avatar
coop1ny
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

To the Cruise Reviewers…Here’s a Breaking News story….The American Steamboat Company’s American Queen is NOT A CARIBBEAN CRUISE FUN SHIP…..That’s the rewarding thing about this wonderful Steamboat…..So don’t disparage this ‘Gem of the Mississippi ‘where you can slow down and take a leisurely cruise on America’s Premiere and Historical River. My wife and I booked the American Queen Steamboat ...
Read More

Response from JaneF, Guest Relations Manager

Wow! coop1ny, this is so wonderful to hear! You really know what river cruisin' is all about. A slow pace, thoughtful experience that can make just about anyone fall in love with the...

Sail Date: September 2019

