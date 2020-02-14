Review for MSC Splendida to Middle East

to go to places i have never been,but this did not happen as the itinary changed frequently and we had to go to places i was not interested in,out of the 28 day cruise we were at sea for fourteen of them as we were not allowed to dock.in my opinion this cruise should never had taken place and should have been cancelled.ships main staff could not or more to the point would not answer straight ...