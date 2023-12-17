  • Newsletter
Mexico - All Gourmet Food Cruises Reviews

3.8
Average
18,961 reviews

1-10 of 18,962 Mexico - All Gourmet Food Cruises Reviews

Worst cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Jax Florida
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Just a ridiculously bad cruise in almost every category. I consider this an unfortunate experience and feel embarrassed to have brought my entire family to share in this experience. The one positive is “at least we didn’t get food poisoning.” We have cruised extensively on other cruise lines ranging from Princess, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Oceania, to Azamara so have some experience with ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Epic disaster

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Super epic disasterp
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I was employed by the Kitano NY for 15 years. So I am well trained in guest interactions, hotel cleanliness standards, hospitality in general as well as being extremely knowledgeable in food and beverage products and service. We brought my three sons on a Christmas cruise. We have never sailed ncl but the dates for the epic worked for us so we decided to give it a try. I am shocked and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

A Holiday cruise on the MSC Magnifica

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

sailkrafts
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have done a Christmas cruise on Carnival and RCCL, so we thought we would give it a try on MSC as well. We have been on four other MSC ships (Seaside, Seashore, Meravigilia and Divina). Pre-Cruise We flew in to FLL and stayed at the Wyndham Gardens the night before. The hotel had a shuttle that picked us up. options for food was a small restaurant area in the hotel, or a restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

We love the Connie

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Celebrity Constellation

shippedfaced
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We were first time cruisers. We really didn't think we would even like a cruise because in the past, we never even had a desire to cruise. Last year our vacation spot in Ft Myers Beach was destroyed from the hurricane and we just wanted to get away until we figured out and found another vacation spot in Southwest Florida. Well, my friend is a travel agent and suggested a cruise and we decided to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Celebrity = Disappointment

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Celebrity Summit

CruiseNovice23
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I took my first cruise with Celebrity, sold on their marketing that they provide a more upscale experience. One word can describe my experience: disappointment. Things started the wrong way right with embarkation, when my parents in law visiting us from abroad were denied entry initially, for not having with them EVUS documents. Apparently that's a website registration prior to flying to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Great staff & a very good ship

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Celebrity Equinox

HUNKY
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Went on this cruise pre-Christmas 2023. Found a great price on a Concierge class cabin. We've been cruising since 1988 and are both around 60 years old. I drink, but my spouse does not. CONS: The ship is older, but headed for dry dock in a few months. Rust was apparent outside our balcony but did not cause any concern. Some public area seating needs to be renovated. Be sure to note if ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Absolutely horrible

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Biggeo15
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Getting on ship was a hot mess, said due to weather we were delayed leaving, but another cruise ship pulled out at 5:30 !!! Power went out in cabin 3 times, toilet didn't work for a good part of the day one day, internet was horrible, hair in food in main dining room, bar staff was overwhelmed, got the wrong drinks numerous times, waited 1 hour at times for drinks, buffet was always 1 main course ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Not for us

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Epic

tangerine94
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

I read the reviews and took a chance as some folks just like to complain. Learned my lesson. This is a pretty ship and most of the crew were very good. the only sign of age I saw was rust on our balcony. Everything was kept clean. We LOVED the Beatles show. These are the reasons we would never go back on this ship. I should note that the ship was at capacity and to be fair, some things may ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

11 Day Christmas cruise 2023

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Divina

Teddy Fresh
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

First off. This is our first cruise together and my first cruise period. I am writing this 9 days into our 11 day Christmas cruise. Cabin: We purchased a inner cabin on level 10 near the front of the ship. For what we paid, it has been pleasant. Pillows are good. Bed a bit hard. Sounds travels from nearby cabins. Bathroom is adjustable shower door for greater space in the lui. Lots ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

MSC Could Almost be Great with a Little Effort -

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on MSC Divina

bonvoyage4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Sailing MSC makes you realize how some other lines really get it right. And what it's like when done wrong. The itinerary decided this try, and my brother in law sailed this very ship March 2023 for a short jaunt to ensure it was a good choice. He had a great 5 day Caribbean cruise so we were excited to try MSC for the first time on a special Christmas cruise. SUMMARY: I hope your family ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews to Mexico on Other Cruise Ships
MSC Cruises MSC Opera Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to Mexico
