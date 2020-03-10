  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Mediterranean Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

I would give 6/5 if I could

Review for MSC Splendida to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After a few cruises on newer and larger Msc ships, I was disappointed that the quality of the Yacht Club declines, and that this great product moves more and more towards mass market. Therefore I was looking forward to the cruise on the “old reliable” Msc Splendida. From the very first day I was very positively surprised. EMBARKATION We embarked in Trieste, which is a new homeport for Msc. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Excellent Covid Cruise in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

cruise in covid19 times

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Joachimdc
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did. After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests) No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
French Webers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's test in port) and again 3 days before disembarking. Gel was everywhere as were good handwashing stations which we were made to use before all meals. We wore masks everywhere except at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Under the circumstances hard to give a fair review

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Joenut
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise. The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza. Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Top notch experience

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Keithlampkin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be. From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Average Cruise

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
potsie57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise at full price over a year ago. We wanted to try MSC, I had read all the reviews and decided to go with an open mind. First off the ship is beautiful and very clean, the only think we didn't care for is the chopped up layout. The staff at customer service desk were unfriendly like other reviewers have stated. The lack of communication as to what was going on was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Bad food

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Momamo3
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise on black friday.Very good price.This ship is beautiful and very clean.The cabins are also quite large and comfortable. THATS THE GOOD.Now the food is very bad.All food was cold.Cold food was warm we were scared we would become ill.We ate pizza for three days.The service desk is a no go.Most staff have very limited English. We were charged for drinks on Ocean cay even ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Amazing cruise! Don’t listen to bad reviews

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mjacobs11
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

MSC Divina was more than perfect! After reading reviews, I was hesitant, expecting a bad time and rude employees, as most of the reviews say. Embarking- NO long lines and NO trouble! We expecting to be waiting all day in lines and what not, but we arrived at our terminal at 11am for check in and was on the boat eating lunch by 11:30! We weren’t expecting to board until 2 or 3pm, I think that’s ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disappointing

Review for MSC Divina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
tcfive
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

To start I need to tell you that the ship was at best at half occupancy. I am sure this had a huge impact on wait times, table availabity in the buffet area and deck chair availablity. The occupancy was heavily affected by the coronavirus. Embarkation went quickly and easily. We arrived around11:30 am and were on board by about 12:15. There were no lines to check in. We had to wait until ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

