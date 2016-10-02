  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
France Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.8
130 reviews

1-10 of 130 France Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Fantastic leisurely food and wine cruise

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
pjbmontana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled on the barge La Belle Epoque owned by European Waterways from August 8th through August 14th. On this trip we travel from Tanly to Venary-Les-Laumes. From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic. We were met in Paris by our tour guide Mathias who drove ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Arcadia mini cruise. A very enjoyable experience on a lovely ship!

Review for Arcadia to France

User Avatar
Iluv2croose
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this ship because we have a world cruise booked on her in January 2020 (she was the only P&O ship available for a world cruise). We wanted to test the water so to speak by booking this 3 day mini cruise where we had the same cabin we have booked on the world cruise. We were very pleasantly surprised, Arcadia is a lovely ship, smaller in size than we are accustomed to but we actually ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Leave your wallet at home

Review for Scenic Sapphire to France

User Avatar
terence.hesslewood
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

From the moment you board, everything is provided - Service ( the crew are first class ) - Dining - ( the food is excellent ) entertainment ( very good ) Excursions and guides ( all well organised and very interesting ) the ship/cabins were spotless, The whole cruise ran like clockwork . No complaints whatsoever. From start to finish we did not really need to open our wallets. Our Cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

The “Poop” deck!

Review for Scenic Diamond to France

User Avatar
TVanDyk
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Scenic asked for our opinion after our first ever cruise. Here it is. The Bordeaux Affair was a fabulous cruise experience except for the total failure of the sanitation system on the ship, and partial for the remainder of the week. This failure was complete at times (leaving cabin toilets full of waste and no working toilets at all for an ENTIRE DAY). Sometimes the blockage was partial, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Would not take further Uniworld cruises and would not recommend

Review for S.S. Catherine to France

User Avatar
verydisgruntled
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Many of the advertised facilities and amenities on the Lyon to Avignon cruise on Uniworld's SS Catherine were not provided. When I embarked on the cruise, the suites and staterooms were not ready until 3.00pm and the only toilet/washroom facilities were those located adjacent to the ship's reception area. The washroom and its two toilets were filthy with wet floors, no toilet paper and towels, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Classic Stateroom with Window

Small, intimate and enchanting

Review for Royal Clipper to France

User Avatar
KRFarmer
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We just returned from a Cannes to Cannes cruise which stopped at ports in Italy, Corsica and Sardinia with excursions to Pisa and Mt. Carbonne in Elba among other offerings. This was our 1st Clipper cruise but we will sign up for another without a doubt. With about 200 passengers, a 3rd from the US and the rest from Europe mainly, it was easy and comfortable meeting each other especially ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Lovely Loire

Review for Loire Princesse to France

User Avatar
rpanderson
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This river cruise exceeded our expectation. We participated in all the "optional" excursions which added greatly to our enjoyment. It would not have been the same trip without them. All were interesting and for the most part unique except for the "cruise" on the Erdre River which we found to be beautiful but not any more beautiful than other rivers of its ilk. Furthermore, the outing ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Rhone river cruise experience

Review for Scenic Sapphire to France

User Avatar
happyCruiser47
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recommendation of friends who were on their third SCenic cruise. This was my second SCenic river cruise so, obviously compared it with the Danube cruise I went on last year. It was a good experience (not quite as good as the DAnube cruise I did last year)? The entertainment was good but only for two nights, the rock group was excellent, a great night. the Pope's palace concert good as was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Top notch staff - surprisingly rowdy and annoying guests

Review for AmaDolce to France

User Avatar
wagsdvm
6-10 Cruises

We'd never taken a river cruise as we normally travel independently, however, I knew we'd need help navigating our way through Bordeaux to learn more about wine. We were so impressed by our cruise director Elia, as well as the entire staff. The tour guides were very knowledgeable and professional. Virginie is truly a charmer!! Unfortunately, our experience was tainted by a large group of rowdy ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Suite with French Balcony

This was one of the best of our 17 cruises

Review for Azura to France

User Avatar
kelbrook
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to go to Paris from Le. Harve. Also wanted to go to Amsterdam . Paris tour was wonderful. Our driver took us to all the main sites then we had free time in Paris. The weather was glorious for October, best tour ever. Amsterdam also good. Azura is a lovely ship. I love the cinema open air and the lovely blankets you can wrap in. Loved the feel of the ship and going again at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews to France on Other Cruise Ships
CroisiEurope Loire Princesse Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to France
AmaDagio Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to France
Viking River Cruises Viking Buri Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to France
AmaWaterways AmaDolce Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to France
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews for Gourmet Food Cruises to France
