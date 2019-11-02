  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe - River Cruise Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
3670 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,670 Europe - River Cruise Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great first river Cruise

Review for Scenic Diamond to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
keckley
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are ocean cruisers and have been cruising for a number of years. When our cruise on Windstar canceled we decided we still wanted to travel. So we did some research and found this river cruise which visited the Bordeaux Region. Checked Scenics' reviews very happy with what we read and decided to book it! The idea of it being ALL inclusive was very attractive as well. Riding eBikes and wine ...
Sail Date: September 2021

A long saga of the last cruise of Viking Alsvin

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dylann
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We took the Paris to the Swiss Alps cruise in reverse from December 11-22, 2019 starting in Zurich. Viking has partnered with Marriott Hotels for accommodation pre- and post-cruise. The Hotel Renaissance is in the Technopark of low-rise buildings, but Tram #4 (blue) one block over runs to the old town. A day pass costs 8 Euro per person. Viking offered an orientation walk of the hotel area at 5:30 ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Christmas Markets on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MJMorgan3r
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed the Avalon Romantic Rhine Cruise for our anniversary four year ago and tried the Christmas Market cruise on the Danube two years ago. We enjoyed both so much we did the Avalon Rhine Christmas Market cruise in December 2019. The ship itself is beautiful. The crew was very professional and nice. We reserve the same cabin category on each cruise so we know what we are getting and ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Nothing special

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Billdref
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets from Passau to Budapest with a 3 day pre cruise extension in Prague. The extension in Prague was outstanding, a beautiful city especially during this time. Viking offers ‘included tours’ in each stop. Some were walking tours others were bus tours so check to see which you sign up for. We used Viking Air service and were booked on Lufthansa. ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Wonderful Trip, Made Better with a Few of Our Own Deviations from the Itinerary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annebar1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a great time on our brief cruise of the Rhine for the Christmas in Alsace tour. To save money and time, we booked our own flights and we ended up adding a night before and after the cruise on our own. I'm glad we did because we had the opportunity to tour the Christmas markets of Zurich and Frankfurt as an extra bonus. The Visionary ship was nicely appointed and the crew was very ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Extraordinary on the Visionary

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Scott 65
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our very first cruise and chose it because it was short (time wise) and the boat small (people wise). We would definitely sign up for another cruise as it is a great way to see multiple places that we probably wouldn’t see if traveling by land. Regarding this cruise in particular, Basel, Colmar, Strasbourg, Heidelberg & Speyer were absolutely beautiful! We are considering a Danube cruise ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Avalon is excellent

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
longandfosterjames
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

The short cruise & itinerary fit our schedule. We’ve been on 35+ ocean cruises. This was our first river cruise. Very expensive. But it included everything, unlimited bottled water in room, fresh orchid in room, fruit delivery, free excursions at every port, free fleet of bikes to use at every port, hot tub on the top deck, panoramic view sliding glass doors in room, small gymnasium, unlimited ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Uniworld Queen Isabel disappoints

Review for Queen Isabel to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
love2read
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have sailed with Uniworld twice before and with Viking a few times. I chose this sailing because of the beauty of Portugal and the friendliness of its people. Although the scenery was lovely, people do need to understand that the regulations on the Douro only allow for sailing during daylight hours. This means very limited time in port and a lot of time on the ship. Also, except for Porto, ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Window

Excellent way to see Europe

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
THE GREAT ESCAPE
10+ Cruises

Background Information: This was my 68 cruise cruising on 13 different cruise lines that include Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Disney, Costa, Cunard, Viking, MSC, and Celebrity. This was my first cruise on Viking. I am 48 years old. We cruised on Viking Gullveig doing the Romantic Danube Itinerary the beginning of November starting in Nurnberg, Germany and ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

