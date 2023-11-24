1) almost no restaurants in the United States serve robusta coffee--the savings isn't that great, and the coffee is just pathetic.... If for no other reason, that is sufficient for my not cruising again on Viking. Moreover I couldn't even drown it out with cream because the cruise only had skim milk (ultimately, the maître d' did purchase some half-and-half--kudos).
2) I have wine with dinner ...
I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
I cruise about 2x/year. Over the past few years, half of my cruises have been on Viking. The Christmas market cruise was my first Viking river cruise. While the Christmas markets were interesting, the cruise was hampered by the high river levels that prevented ships from travelling under bridges. (Last year when I considered a river cruise I passed since at the time the rivers in Europe were too ...
This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
My friends and I, a group of forty-something guys, decided to give a Viking river cruise a try. We all wanted to visit the Christmas markets in Europe and though this would be a relaxing, carefree way to do so. Boy were we wrong.
I'll start with the positive. The ship was clean, bright, and well-appointed. Space was used efficiently, and our French balcony stateroom was small but comfortable. ...
Influenced by friends who sailed in May 2022, we booked the Christmas on the Rhine cruise with Viking for our honeymoon, November 2023. We’re in our early 40s and had an absolutely amazing time on this trip! The average and median age on the cruise was definitely 20-25 years our senior, but please don’t feel like you must be retired to enjoy a trip with Viking. While I think we were the only ...
This was a 7 day river cruise with the option we chose to also stay 2 nights in Amsterdam at the Movenpick. When travelling with food allergies, this is the line to chose! The Maitre D' was on top of the situation at every single meal, and Viking always had delicious and inclusive options for those with allergies. The entire staff was friendly, professional, efficient, sometimes shockingly so! ...
1. Bed is old and small, size like a car seat.
2. The food is terrible in the first three days, a lot of leave off. They cook the leftovers for lunch. Lol
3. A few days need to wake up at 4am, because they request to put the luggage out at 5:30am. Crazy!!!
4. Excursion (included), everyday is church and Christmas markets. Sometimes church is small, Christmas markets is small like only 5 ...