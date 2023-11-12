The hard work of the employees cannot mitigate the SYSTEMIC problems of the company.
The PROs:
A. Embarkation. Kudos to the check-in and security people. Everything was fine. I did NOT trust Princess with my luggage.
B. Room cleaning, restaurant workers. Great job but cannot correct the problems created by Princess.
C. Princess allowed people to organize an inter-denominational ...
I have been a long time loyal Princess cruiser, but sadly no more. There are so many things I used to like. It really breaks my heart to write a bad review. Previously, I have always been impressed with their customer service, doing things for me that they did not need to do, in an effort to make a bad situation somewhat better, like not getting my luggage on Enchanted Princess (Not cruise ...
First time ever on Carnival. Been on RCCL 5 times over 24 years. The Magic has the best food not only in the dining room, but with Guy Fieri's Pig & Anchor BBQ and Emeril's signature dishes on every night's main dining room menu, this is the ship to eat!!! I never usually order 2 appetizers or entrees, but I did on this ship. Absolutely YUMMY!
Entertainment was also top notch in the theater. ...
Going on a Panama Canal cruise from Miami to Lima Peru was on our bucket list. The itinerary was terrific. The boat is old and needs renovation to to bottom. Unfortunately, we are on this tub again in June from Lisbon to Oslo for 23 days. The scheduled renovations will only touch the Penthouses and common areas, not the balcony staterooms. We were lied to about this from several sources onboard. ...
Thoroughly enjoyed the cruise. Princess is our second preferred cruise line. Our cabin was one of the best ever, nice and roomy. Wish they still included the turn down service, chocolates, and towel animals. These are a nice special touch. Weakest link was FOOD and service in Symphony dining room. Wait staff was not attentive, slow the provide drinks and refills, orders were wrong. Breakfast ...
Let's start at customer service on the phone completely usless and no knowledge ,45 min to speak to a supervisor then tell you email online.. They changed our rooms (2) together and charged for the 3rd person free promo. We ended up one room all the way bow level 10 and other all the way aft level 9. They held every one from boarding at 10:30 till 12:30 on the sidewalk out front. The wifi was ...
General
We are a couple in our 60’s who live in Galveston and cruise a lot. We booked this cruise directly through a Travel Consulting Company that we signed up with last year and got a really good price compared to booking directly with Princess. We booked a mini-suite and were very happy with the cabin and location. We chose a room on the Mariner Deck (15) which gave us easy access to ...
This was our 11th cruise, but our first cruise out of Galveston although we live less than 100 miles from Galveston. We originally scheduled a regular balcony cabin and bid to upgrade to a Reserve Class Mini-Suite. We also paid for Princess Plus to get the perks offered like drinks, Wi-Fi, and gratuities. We spent the night before the cruise in a local hotel, the Best Western Plus Seawall Inn & ...
Chose Princess because I had a fabulous Princess cruise in 2010. Not so much on this one. I guess Covid ruined Princess too…??
FOOD: Every single meal in the dining room was made by Chef Blandy McBland. Even the few curry dishes were bland! Menu was disappointing-- mostly typical, uninteresting American dishes I can make at home, but not seasoned very well. All the steaks were undercooked, all ...
1-We returned Saturday 11/18 /2023 and so fare my credit for $157 has not been back to my CC yet, today is 11/26 and when I contacted our carnival booking agent , he stated he can not do anything , we need to call customer care , when you call customer care # all recorded messages no way to talk to live agent, I emailed them 3 days ago and so fare no answers.
2-We were in Balcony in deck #8 ...