Review for Seabourn Quest to Amazon River

I always was intrigued about the Amazon , being the largest widest river in the world crossing across all of south. America , I was very lucky to fin a last minute cruise ( 1 week before ) rush to get my yellow fever vaccines it was not easy to find u¡in Santiago , Chile where I am from , then getting to Manaus involved 2 days traveling and it seem every minute like I was heading to a very ...