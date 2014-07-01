We traveled on the barge La Belle Epoque owned by European Waterways from August 8th through August 14th. On this trip we travel from Tanly to Venary-Les-Laumes. From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic. We were met in Paris by our tour guide Mathias who drove ...
This is our third barge we've been aboard with European Waterways. Each barge was very different, but the experience, service and cuisine were superb! It was especially fun to meet Florian and Judith again after our trip in 2015 aboard La Belle Epoque. We brought along two other couples who were new to hotel barges. Now they are as excited as we are about this experience. Our chef on this trip, ...
FLEURY-SUR-OUCHE, France – The morning mist rises slowly from the canal as L’Impressionniste glides almost silently through the water. A grey heron watching for its breakfast fish takes off from the edge of the canal as the hotel barge approaches.
Depending on your temperament (and how late you were up the night before), you might be still asleep, or looking out your cabin window, or sitting on ...