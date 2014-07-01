  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
European Waterways France Cruise Reviews

5.0
Excellent
3 reviews

1-10 of 3 European Waterways France Cruise Reviews

Fantastic leisurely food and wine cruise

Review for La Belle Epoque to France

User Avatar
pjbmontana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled on the barge La Belle Epoque owned by European Waterways from August 8th through August 14th. On this trip we travel from Tanly to Venary-Les-Laumes. From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic. We were met in Paris by our tour guide Mathias who drove ...
Sail Date: August 2021

A Magical Week Aboard Panache

Review for Panache to France

User Avatar
hookpilot
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is our third barge we've been aboard with European Waterways. Each barge was very different, but the experience, service and cuisine were superb! It was especially fun to meet Florian and Judith again after our trip in 2015 aboard La Belle Epoque. We brought along two other couples who were new to hotel barges. Now they are as excited as we are about this experience. Our chef on this trip, ...
Sail Date: August 2017

A glorious gourmet cruise through Burgundy

Review for L'Impressionniste to France

User Avatar
mgrenby
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

FLEURY-SUR-OUCHE, France – The morning mist rises slowly from the canal as L’Impressionniste glides almost silently through the water. A grey heron watching for its breakfast fish takes off from the edge of the canal as the hotel barge approaches. Depending on your temperament (and how late you were up the night before), you might be still asleep, or looking out your cabin window, or sitting on ...
Sail Date: July 2014

