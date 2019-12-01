Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: May 2021
Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
WorldTraveler151208
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: December 2020
Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite
Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Joachimdc
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: November 2020
Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom
Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
myatphyotun
10+ Cruises
•
Age 40s
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom
Traveled with children
Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
jovanovic
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 30s
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom
Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
Milarepa
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom
Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Western Mediterranean
cruisecriticanonymus
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 30s
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom
Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
livsus
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 30s
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom
Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean
kiwiatheart
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Interior Studio Stateroom
Review for MSC Opera to Europe - Western Mediterranean
David Watt
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom