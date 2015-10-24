If I could give no stars I would. I joined a world cruise with MSC and have had nothing but frustration and grievances. If you are a parent I highly suggest considering another cruise line. A child was assaulted by an adult passenger and when the parents filed a complaint after bringing him to the medical center, nothing was done but a warning. The baby pool on the cruise was under maintenance ...
We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
We flew to Genoa from Miami, spent the night at the Holiday Inn and taxied to the port in the morning. Embarkation was a breeze. We sailed the Divina 6 times before so we Knew what to expect. Different Captain and different Hotel Director this time. She is a beautiful Italian design ship. Love the crystal staircase. We had a balcony starboard forward cabin and a great steward (Alphonso). The ...
My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
We just returned from an 18 day transatlantic cruise on the msc divina and it was the cruise from hell!!! We are experienced cruisers and this was, by a mile, the worst company we have ever sailed with. Although we could write a book about our experience, we will give just a few instances of what we put up with. The many people we spoke with aboard ship agreed that msc is not a cruise line they ...
Arrived back in North America last week after an 18-day cruise from Genoa across the Atlantic Ocean to Miami on the MSC Divina This was our first trip with MSC so we were open to it being different to other cruise lines. Prior to booking this trip I must confess I never gave it a thought that being as the cruise started in Italy and being as it was an Italian ship most of the passengers would be ...
MSC Divina is a beauty queen by itself, but GUEST SERVICE, does not seem to be in their vocabulary, so if this part is important for you, before you book on MSC look at what you might get on other cruise lines. I got badly injured on one of their ship, I was 10% responsible and they were 90%. I had no help in any way and had to pay the Dr on board the ship and not enjoy the cruise like I should ...
Just back from an amazing cruise on the beautiful MSC Divina. This was my 6th cruise on MSC so I wasn't put off by the negative reviews and this cruise on the Divina certainly met all of my expectations. I acknowledge people have different tastes, likes and dislikes and for me MSC and NCL provide me with the best cruise experiences with Royal Caribbean following very close behind. P&O and Cunard ...