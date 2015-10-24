Genoa to the USA Cruise Reviews

Please never book MSC

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on MSC Poesia

User Avatar
Jules10192
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

If I could give no stars I would. I joined a world cruise with MSC and have had nothing but frustration and grievances. If you are a parent I highly suggest considering another cruise line. A child was assaulted by an adult passenger and when the parents filed a complaint after bringing him to the medical center, nothing was done but a warning. The baby pool on the cruise was under maintenance ...
Sail Date: January 2024

Traveled with children

1st time with MSC and we loved it. Great crossing and very fun staff.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

User Avatar
roamingrhino
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Relaxing way to cross the Atlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
PegasusGM
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew to Genoa from Miami, spent the night at the Holiday Inn and taxied to the port in the morning. Embarkation was a breeze. We sailed the Divina 6 times before so we Knew what to expect. Different Captain and different Hotel Director this time. She is a beautiful Italian design ship. Love the crystal staircase. We had a balcony starboard forward cabin and a great steward (Alphonso). The ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

MSC Divina Transatlantic by a couple of Australians. We warned you!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
CruiseCoupleX
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disapponted

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

User Avatar
Riddiough
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Pleasant 26 Night Transatlantic and Caribbean

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

User Avatar
DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are an active over 70 couple and like to get away from the European winter for a while The Costa arranged bus trip from Austria to the Port of Savona was smooth and comfortable, Embarkation was painless despite the extra USA requirements We did a short walking visit in friendly Savona as the weather was a bit chilly The Ship was spotless and its classic layout still works well - all ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Warning: find another cruise company!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
1fathiker
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just returned from an 18 day transatlantic cruise on the msc divina and it was the cruise from hell!!! We are experienced cruisers and this was, by a mile, the worst company we have ever sailed with. Although we could write a book about our experience, we will give just a few instances of what we put up with. The many people we spoke with aboard ship agreed that msc is not a cruise line they ...
Sail Date: October 2015

From the Old World to the New World

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
Jimmy 1941
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Arrived back in North America last week after an 18-day cruise from Genoa across the Atlantic Ocean to Miami on the MSC Divina This was our first trip with MSC so we were open to it being different to other cruise lines. Prior to booking this trip I must confess I never gave it a thought that being as the cruise started in Italy and being as it was an Italian ship most of the passengers would be ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Injury on MSC and they made me pay for the bill,

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
dianecalcha
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

MSC Divina is a beauty queen by itself, but GUEST SERVICE, does not seem to be in their vocabulary, so if this part is important for you, before you book on MSC look at what you might get on other cruise lines. I got badly injured on one of their ship, I was 10% responsible and they were 90%. I had no help in any way and had to pay the Dr on board the ship and not enjoy the cruise like I should ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Awesome Grand Voyage Across the Atlantic and Around the Caribbean

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
OptimistKeith
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just back from an amazing cruise on the beautiful MSC Divina. This was my 6th cruise on MSC so I wasn't put off by the negative reviews and this cruise on the Divina certainly met all of my expectations. I acknowledge people have different tastes, likes and dislikes and for me MSC and NCL provide me with the best cruise experiences with Royal Caribbean following very close behind. P&O and Cunard ...
Sail Date: October 2015

