Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

MSC Divina is a beauty queen by itself, but GUEST SERVICE, does not seem to be in their vocabulary, so if this part is important for you, before you book on MSC look at what you might get on other cruise lines. I got badly injured on one of their ship, I was 10% responsible and they were 90%. I had no help in any way and had to pay the Dr on board the ship and not enjoy the cruise like I should ...