Genoa to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
56 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 56 Genoa to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

1st time with MSC and we loved it. Great crossing and very fun staff.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
roamingrhino
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Good Transatlantic Cruise

Review for Costa Magica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed Our cabin was ready and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Premium

My Fiancé got assaulted at knifepoint while on shore and MSC didn't care.

Review for MSC Seaview to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jcnz
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Told 4 crew about the ordeal including reception who told us "Management has been informed". But nobody ever came to see us or even check if we were ok. Sent an email to customer service department highlighting that this was totally appalling, but they didn't see it that way - "I’m sorry to hear that you felt a lack of support from staff on board. Unfortunately, after the local police have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

International mix of passengers and crew.

Review for Costa Pacifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Lunenburg
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This was a slow way to return to S. America and the ports made this a good choice. The ship was fairly full with guests from Spain, Italy, Finland, Russia, Switzerland, Holland, France, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, UK, USA and others. Embarkation was slow in Savona, took us two and a half hours to get onboard. The food was Italian as expected with some unusual options such as pasta with squid, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Relaxing way to cross the Atlantic

Review for MSC Divina to Transatlantic

User Avatar
PegasusGM
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew to Genoa from Miami, spent the night at the Holiday Inn and taxied to the port in the morning. Embarkation was a breeze. We sailed the Divina 6 times before so we Knew what to expect. Different Captain and different Hotel Director this time. She is a beautiful Italian design ship. Love the crystal staircase. We had a balcony starboard forward cabin and a great steward (Alphonso). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

MSC Divina Transatlantic by a couple of Australians. We warned you!

Review for MSC Divina to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CruiseCoupleX
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

BE AWARE BEFORE YOU GO!

Review for MSC Divina to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Billieg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose to go on this cruise for a couple of reasons. One reason was we had never been on a Transatlantic Cruise, and two it seemed like a good deal for the amount of time of this cruise. We booked the cruise back in the Summer and at that time we paid for the Easy Beverage package (which is the low end Alcohol included up to $6.00) and we pre-paid our Gratuities. When we got on the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

First and last cruise with MSC.

Review for MSC Fantasia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
alexvandijk
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Subject: Our experience on board the MSC Fantasia cruise ship.   Embarkation in Genoa (Italy) on November 2, 2019, disembarkation November 20   2019 in Santos (Brazil). On November 2, 2019 we flew with the KLM to Milan. That went well. Then we drove a shuttle bus to Genoa, a journey of more than 2 hours. We had a cup of coffee on the plane around 10 a.m. and then nothing more. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Disestablished and last time with MSC

Review for MSC Fantasia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Used to cruising
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruised for the first time with MSC aboard Fantasia in November 2019, we embarked in Genoa, doing a few places in Europe then went across to Brazil. We have cruised with other companies many times and have never experienced anything as bad. At the airport - MSC representative was waiting at the airport for us - but there was no transport for us and had to wait 45 minutes for it arrive. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disapponted

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Riddiough
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

