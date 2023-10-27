Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

For the holidays me and my family went on a 7 night Mediterranean cruise with Costa Diadema. I did have somewhat of a high expectation because a lot of people were recommending us Costa, so we tried it to see how it really is for ourselves. When we arrived at the port of Savona the boarding process was quite weird and I still don’t get it till this day. Before boarding on the ship you need to ...