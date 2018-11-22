  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Genoa to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
19 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 19 Genoa to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Transatlantic culinary delight

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Blakious
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony

GREAT IDEA...........sick ending!!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle. Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

1st time with MSC and we loved it. Great crossing and very fun staff.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

roamingrhino
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Good Transatlantic Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Magica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed Our cabin was ready and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Premium

Relaxing way to cross the Atlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

PegasusGM
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew to Genoa from Miami, spent the night at the Holiday Inn and taxied to the port in the morning. Embarkation was a breeze. We sailed the Divina 6 times before so we Knew what to expect. Different Captain and different Hotel Director this time. She is a beautiful Italian design ship. Love the crystal staircase. We had a balcony starboard forward cabin and a great steward (Alphonso). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

MSC Divina Transatlantic by a couple of Australians. We warned you!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

CruiseCoupleX
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wonderful Transatlantic cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Clery
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Recommended by friends who had been and we loved this cruise! Flew to Nice and used the Costa coach transfer to Savonna. Embarkation was very efficient and cruise terminal in Savonna comfortable. First stop was Marseille, the cruise terminal is about 10km from town centre with free bus shuttle provided by the port. In Cadiz the railway station is right next to the terminal. In Madeira, St ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Pleasant 26 Night Transatlantic and Caribbean

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are an active over 70 couple and like to get away from the European winter for a while The Costa arranged bus trip from Austria to the Port of Savona was smooth and comfortable, Embarkation was painless despite the extra USA requirements We did a short walking visit in friendly Savona as the weather was a bit chilly The Ship was spotless and its classic layout still works well - all ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Disapponted

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

Riddiough
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Preziosa Problems

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on MSC Preziosa

outram
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Started the cruise in Genoa Italy. This was in cruise crossing the Atlantic to the Caribbean, the first few days were spent at different Mediterranean ports then onto the island of Tenerife, now there was five days at sea,this is when the problems started, the largest populations on the ship were German,French,Italian with smaller groups of Spanish and British, all sunbeds on the top deck were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Genoa to the Southern Caribbean
Genoa to the Southern Caribbean Costa Deliziosa Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.