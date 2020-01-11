The cruise was absolutely excellent in every way. The ship is beautiful and the staff is wonderful.
However the testing requirement pre-boarding was a total mess.
First of all MSC hadn’t made it clear that it was necessary to bring a negative Covid test (not older than 48 hours) to the check-in desk. So on arrival to the port we were sent to a nearby pharmacy to get our test certificate. ...
It was overall a very nice experience in the MSC Grandiosa, even with the very strict Covid restrictions on board.
* Food quality is very good, specially the Italian dishes
* Beverage service is slow and sometimes even rude some of the bars.
* Guest communication regarding restrictions and rules, specially in the Jacuzzis should be improved. It's annoying having to reserve a place to ...
I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did.
After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests)
No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
MSC are one of the first cruise lines to start operating their ships again following the situation with Covid-19. Whilst they appear to be getting it right and the experience was excellent they could be leading to a total disaster.
Embarkation
All passengers are provided with their allocated embarkation time and its important that you are respectful of this not only for yourself but other ...
There are many staffs working with attitude. Very lack of passion. They seems like they are doing a job that they hate. Very horrible customer service especially in buffet area. Staffs are not even smiling and serve you without saying a word or response. There are many staffs covering buffet area. Bar service staffs focus on selling drinks than doing other jobs. For e.g. they can't even get you ...
We read all the reviews. We have a balcony cabin it is great, yes the shower is small but really it is good.
The staff have been fantastic
The food is good, really good. The buffers have everything thing you could need
The beds are comfortable and bangs fit under the beds
This is our second msc cruise and it is just plain good Value
When we read the reviews we were suspicious, ...
Great Cruise!Big thanks to Trajce(entrainment) from macedonia and Aleksandar (games area )also from macedonia) they were very polite kinde very well informed about everything on the ship,very helpful for us and they were very positive too! 10+for them!
i recommended this cruise especially for family with the kids.
theater and the shows were good but little boring especially when it’s only ...
The excursions were fairly good and so was the food and servers. Everything else was horrible. The beauty salon was awful, terrible communication skills and high pressure staff, like your money was their personal piggy bank. The cabin steward was obviously so badly trained he put dirty sheets with bedbugs on the bed. The Reception staff customer service skills were horrible, assumptions like ...
The MSC Grandiosa is a very mixed experience, and whether it makes sense for you depends a lot on what you value and what gets under your skin.
I will first describe the things on MSC Grandiosa that are first-rate. Then I will describe what I think is poorly done, and will represent deal-breakers for many. After that I will describe the ship's overall philosophy, and the type of person for ...