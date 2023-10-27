1. Room - got upgraded to balcony room on deck 12. We were very well looked after by the housekeeping staff. These are the real heroes by the way - 14 hour days and away from home for several months in probably a fairly low wage.
2. Stop offs - understaffed especially to re-embark. Long queues and very frustrated under supported staff. If weather had been bad would have been horrendous ...
I will start by saying I do disagree with the comments about the staff from other reviews they were always friendly and smiled.
We were in a balcony room on the 8th deck right above the manhatten club this place is so noisy at night, I know I should have probably checked this before I booked but it was worse than I expected.
Food wise
Buffet- just meh always busy Food was usually ...
Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Let me preface this review by saying that I have very conflicted feelings about the World Europa, and this is coming from an avid MSC fan. Just look at the ratings I gave. Take each area individually the ship is excellent, but the sum is not the total of the parts.
This Med cruise was our 5th MSC cruise and 12th overall. We like MSC, but the World Europa left something to be desired. I'll ...
MSC World Europa is a nice new and in particular large ship. Everything is bright and shining. Everything looks good and is working fine. This ship is different from other MSC ships. The ship has no atrium with a glimmering staircase, bar and music. Amusement, restaurants and bars have changed. The idea is to create a new image. This hasn't worked out very well.
Out trip to Genoa, our transfer ...
We were on cruise from 16.11-27.11.2023. We had wonderful time and so much fun. The crew on Divina is amazing, they were very helpful and friendly, always smiling and greeting us. Food was also great, so much to choose in bufet Calumet all day and crew there is outstanding, always working and doing their best!! Dinner and crew in Black Crab was also great. Our cabin attendant Annalie was amazing, ...
Terrible experience. A constant struggle against the the very unhappy and agressive employees, bad and scarce food, bad or absent service, bad organization and lack of customer service on all ends. Very long waiting lines everywhere and for everything. Salad was a luxury good on board. Either one day carrots or one day bell pepper. Both was.impossible. Generally not a very good quality, neither ...
For the holidays me and my family went on a 7 night Mediterranean cruise with Costa Diadema. I did have somewhat of a high expectation because a lot of people were recommending us Costa, so we tried it to see how it really is for ourselves.
When we arrived at the port of Savona the boarding process was quite weird and I still don’t get it till this day. Before boarding on the ship you need to ...
7 complaints and 2 compliments:
COMPLAINTS:
1. Change of itinerary due to vis major. As on the 7. October 2023. the war between Gaza and Israel suddenly begun, Costa changed our itinerary and instead of docking in Ashdod (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), and Limassol (Cyprus) the new itinerary included Istanbul and Izmir (Turkey) and Volos and Piraeus (Greece). The passengers were informed of ...