If I could give no stars I would. I joined a world cruise with MSC and have had nothing but frustration and grievances. If you are a parent I highly suggest considering another cruise line. A child was assaulted by an adult passenger and when the parents filed a complaint after bringing him to the medical center, nothing was done but a warning. The baby pool on the cruise was under maintenance ...
Having been a frequent MSC cruiser in South Africa we chose this relocation cruise as the best bang for our bucks. Originally booked in 2019 we were yet another casualty of Covid with our cruise being cancelled repeatedly from 2020/21 and into 2022. At last we were allowed to cruise but under Covid restrictions and with PCR testing together with our vaccination certifications being required. I ...
If you are a North American traveller and have done cruises with American companies (Royal, Carnival, NCL etc.) you will be extremely disappointed.
The service sucks - not enough staff to accommodate all the guests.
The employees are rude and do you a favour they want to help you.
The service is super slow and takes forever to get anything.
The food options are mediocre, really nothing ...
We flew to Genoa from Miami, spent the night at the Holiday Inn and taxied to the port in the morning. Embarkation was a breeze. We sailed the Divina 6 times before so we Knew what to expect. Different Captain and different Hotel Director this time. She is a beautiful Italian design ship. Love the crystal staircase. We had a balcony starboard forward cabin and a great steward (Alphonso). The ...
This was my first cruise on MSC. I was very apprehensive, as all the reviews were negative. Embarkation was find. Our cabin and steward were great.
The food in the dining room not so great. Food had no flavor and meat was tough. One night they had crab cakes. I could not find an ounce of crab. Only mashed potato filling. Food in dining room was a step above dining room. Waiter in ...
We chose to go on this cruise for a couple of reasons. One reason was we had never been on a Transatlantic Cruise, and two it seemed like a good deal for the amount of time of this cruise.
We booked the cruise back in the Summer and at that time we paid for the Easy Beverage package (which is the low end Alcohol included up to $6.00) and we pre-paid our Gratuities.
When we got on the ship ...
My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
We just returned from a transatlantic cruise on the Divina. November 5th 2019 departing from Genoa Italy to Miami Florida.
Embarkation was great and handled quite well. Unfortunately the issues began shortly after. Here is a short description of some of the issues::
Cabin Steward--Either hates his job or is just miserable naturally. I do not even know his name because he barely spoke ...
Review on MSC Divina Cruise
November 5 - 25/2019, 20 days Genoa to Miami
Arrival:
Received no information on how to pick up access card to our cabin
Cabins were not ready, they informed us to go and have lunch, followed by an announcement.
The promised announcement we could not hear, because of the masses of loud guests.
Waiting with our carry on, we finally heard from other ...
After reading so many negative reviews of the MSC Preziosa, our entire family felt that we have to share our great onboard experience.
We boarded the ship in Genova, a quick and effective process which was started even earlier than announced. The rooms were also ready early and our cruise cards perfectly prepared in the cabins.
The Preziosa is a big ship but well designed and the signage ...