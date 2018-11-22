Genoa to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

European ship...not European quality dining.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Magnifica

User Avatar
jrb412
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The frontline service staff were great, but the front desk staff and managers were horrible. The food was terrible. The ship was half empty and they wouldn't switch my 930pm dining room time to an earlier seating. 3 week cruise and I never ate in the dining room once. One of the pasta dishes had so much salt in it I almost threw up. The food overall was pretty basic stuff and didn't taste that ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

1st time with MSC and we loved it. Great crossing and very fun staff.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

User Avatar
roamingrhino
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Good Transatlantic Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Magica

User Avatar
DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed Our cabin was ready and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Premium

Relaxing way to cross the Atlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
PegasusGM
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We flew to Genoa from Miami, spent the night at the Holiday Inn and taxied to the port in the morning. Embarkation was a breeze. We sailed the Divina 6 times before so we Knew what to expect. Different Captain and different Hotel Director this time. She is a beautiful Italian design ship. Love the crystal staircase. We had a balcony starboard forward cabin and a great steward (Alphonso). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

MSC Divina Transatlantic by a couple of Australians. We warned you!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Divina

User Avatar
CruiseCoupleX
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Disapponted

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

User Avatar
Riddiough
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Wonderful Transatlantic cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

User Avatar
Clery
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recommended by friends who had been and we loved this cruise! Flew to Nice and used the Costa coach transfer to Savonna. Embarkation was very efficient and cruise terminal in Savonna comfortable. First stop was Marseille, the cruise terminal is about 10km from town centre with free bus shuttle provided by the port. In Cadiz the railway station is right next to the terminal. In Madeira, St ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Pleasant 26 Night Transatlantic and Caribbean

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

User Avatar
DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are an active over 70 couple and like to get away from the European winter for a while The Costa arranged bus trip from Austria to the Port of Savona was smooth and comfortable, Embarkation was painless despite the extra USA requirements We did a short walking visit in friendly Savona as the weather was a bit chilly The Ship was spotless and its classic layout still works well - all ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Preziosa Problems

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on MSC Preziosa

User Avatar
outram
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Started the cruise in Genoa Italy. This was in cruise crossing the Atlantic to the Caribbean, the first few days were spent at different Mediterranean ports then onto the island of Tenerife, now there was five days at sea,this is when the problems started, the largest populations on the ship were German,French,Italian with smaller groups of Spanish and British, all sunbeds on the top deck were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

MSC have lovely ships, however miss the mark in other areas, including food!!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Preziosa

User Avatar
flyaeu
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Choose a short cruise as a break between our longer holidays. Overall we had a good time the Preziosa is a nice ship very similar to the Meraviglia that we sailed on in Jan 2018. Our Cabin 11011 was a good cabin, great location with a very comfy bed. Nice and spacious and plenty of stowage. Lacked hooks around the cabin having said this I would not let this stop me from booking into this cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

