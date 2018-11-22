Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea
Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area
Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed
Our cabin was ready and the ...
We flew to Genoa from Miami, spent the night at the Holiday Inn and taxied to the port in the morning. Embarkation was a breeze. We sailed the Divina 6 times before so we Knew what to expect. Different Captain and different Hotel Director this time. She is a beautiful Italian design ship. Love the crystal staircase. We had a balcony starboard forward cabin and a great steward (Alphonso). The ...
My partner and I spent 20 nights on the south bound transatlantic crossing which sailed from Genoa on 5-11-2019. We (41 and 42) were accompanied by 1 set of parents (64 and 65) and 1 couple who are friends our age. I researched thoroughly before choosing this cruise. Our primary reason to select this journey on MSC Divina was the brilliant itinerary. I read the reviews and noted the negative and ...
Recommended by friends who had been and we loved this cruise! Flew to Nice and used the Costa coach transfer to Savonna. Embarkation was very efficient and cruise terminal in Savonna comfortable. First stop was Marseille, the cruise terminal is about 10km from town centre with free bus shuttle provided by the port. In Cadiz the railway station is right next to the terminal. In Madeira, St ...
We are an active over 70 couple and like to get away from the European winter for a while
The Costa arranged bus trip from Austria to the Port of Savona was smooth and comfortable,
Embarkation was painless despite the extra USA requirements
We did a short walking visit in friendly Savona as the weather was a bit chilly
The Ship was spotless and its classic layout still works well - all ...
Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
Started the cruise in Genoa Italy. This was in cruise crossing the Atlantic to the Caribbean, the first few days were spent at different Mediterranean ports then onto the island of Tenerife, now there was five days at sea,this is when the problems started, the largest populations on the ship were German,French,Italian with smaller groups of Spanish and British, all sunbeds on the top deck were ...