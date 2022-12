Review for MSC Virtuosa to Europe - British Isles & Western

If you have sailed ncl, p & o, princess or rci you will find this cruise line disappointing, but you get what you pay for and i paid £920.00 for 2 adult fares for 7 nights from southampton to bruges, hamburg, rotterdam and le havre(paris). This did not include that drinks package as they would not allow me this as the second passenger was a child!! So unless the full cabins occupancy pay for the ...