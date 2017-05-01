Having been a frequent MSC cruiser in South Africa we chose this relocation cruise as the best bang for our bucks. Originally booked in 2019 we were yet another casualty of Covid with our cruise being cancelled repeatedly from 2020/21 and into 2022. At last we were allowed to cruise but under Covid restrictions and with PCR testing together with our vaccination certifications being required. I ...
We selected a long cruise taking us through the Mediterranean, around the English Channel and through the Baltic sea to St Petersburg. The itinerary was good and because we selected an outside balcony cabin, we were quite comfortable throughout the journey. The ship itself is a large liner and pretty much to the standard you'd expect. Entertainment is, well, entertaining and our cabin staff were ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary which was extensive and awesome! We went in calling this a Motel 6 on water, having very low expectations. We were so wrong, it exceeded in almost every way.
Pro's: The ship is very very clean. The staff is very friendly, and helpful. The food was so good, we never had a bad meal! The food is extremely fresh and presented in a beautiful manner. Even the ...
We have travelled with most cruise lines and expected a mid-range experience with rather good food given that MSC is an Italian company. It turned out that the most disappointing aspect was food and beverage.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast can be taken i their cafeteria or in the restaurant Villa Borghese. We visited the cafeteria numerous times but never managed to get a table. In Villa Borghese you ...
I read horrible reviews prior to my trip, but I still signed on because the ports were enticing and the price was right.
To begin, getting any sort of help online prior to travel was impossible. No one responded to emails or chat requests. Luckily some members of our group were able to take the time to call the MSC help desk. I prefer to do everything online and MSC is not set up to handle ...
This was the worst cruise we have been on! 4hrs to board ship! no tea or coffee in dining room! compulsory gratuities 10euro pp per night!pay for shuttles to town! Never been compulsory on other cruises. No sweet wine with lunch/tea included in package.After 5days English Breakfast Teabags were like gold couldn't find them anywhere. The pushing,shoving yelling by the Italians was unbearable. Music ...
We chose this trip based on ports selected by YMT. Ports were great---cruise---worst ever. Everything you get on Costa costs you---even water!! Had to buy water pkg for $37. Glass of water at bar costs. Food was horrible---attractive looking in dining room but almost same selections nightly. If you're a pasta lover you might survive. Almost same offerings daily in buffett. No lobster or ...
I just got off a Costa Pacifica cruise for a 11 days from Genoa Italy. First only had two English channels on TV. Second The entertainment was mostly cater to Germans with only ball room dancing. The few other bands where below mediocre to put you to sleep!. The cruise director spoke at the main shows in German catering to her own. The food was mostly for breakfast sweets and rolls. No oat meal, a ...
I have read bad reviews about COSTA, but the destinations looked very appealing so I took my chances. Well, I should have listened to those reviews because other than the great port of calls, reasonable price of the cruise and the very entertaining shows by their in house singers and dancers, everything else was bad. There were 14 of us in 7 cabins, and most of us have the same sentiments-never ...
This was our first cruise and unfortunately very disappointing. Fortunately, we traveled with good friends so we could laugh at the countless things that did not work.
I will start with the biggest lack and annoyance on the cruise: The information desk.
Alone the name is a joke - information could not be obtained. Most of the staff spoke very badly and incomprehensibly English and knew ...