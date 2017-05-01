  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Genoa to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
1.9
Terrible
14 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 14 Genoa to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Relocation cruise Med to Northern Europe

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
SueBel
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Having been a frequent MSC cruiser in South Africa we chose this relocation cruise as the best bang for our bucks. Originally booked in 2019 we were yet another casualty of Covid with our cruise being cancelled repeatedly from 2020/21 and into 2022. At last we were allowed to cruise but under Covid restrictions and with PCR testing together with our vaccination certifications being required. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Be Aware

Review for Costa Magica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Midnightspecial
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We selected a long cruise taking us through the Mediterranean, around the English Channel and through the Baltic sea to St Petersburg. The itinerary was good and because we selected an outside balcony cabin, we were quite comfortable throughout the journey. The ship itself is a large liner and pretty much to the standard you'd expect. Entertainment is, well, entertaining and our cabin staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Only Two USA citizens on ship a lot to say

Review for Costa Favolosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Janine9
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary which was extensive and awesome! We went in calling this a Motel 6 on water, having very low expectations. We were so wrong, it exceeded in almost every way. Pro's: The ship is very very clean. The staff is very friendly, and helpful. The food was so good, we never had a bad meal! The food is extremely fresh and presented in a beautiful manner. Even the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

A disappointing experience

Review for MSC Orchestra to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Hotelling
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have travelled with most cruise lines and expected a mid-range experience with rather good food given that MSC is an Italian company. It turned out that the most disappointing aspect was food and beverage. BREAKFAST Breakfast can be taken i their cafeteria or in the restaurant Villa Borghese. We visited the cafeteria numerous times but never managed to get a table. In Villa Borghese you ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not as bad as the reviews but could be better

Review for MSC Orchestra to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
mapgirl34
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I read horrible reviews prior to my trip, but I still signed on because the ports were enticing and the price was right. To begin, getting any sort of help online prior to travel was impossible. No one responded to emails or chat requests. Luckily some members of our group were able to take the time to call the MSC help desk. I prefer to do everything online and MSC is not set up to handle ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

The ship from hell!

Review for Costa Magica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
2 Grey nomads
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the worst cruise we have been on! 4hrs to board ship! no tea or coffee in dining room! compulsory gratuities 10euro pp per night!pay for shuttles to town! Never been compulsory on other cruises. No sweet wine with lunch/tea included in package.After 5days English Breakfast Teabags were like gold couldn't find them anywhere. The pushing,shoving yelling by the Italians was unbearable. Music ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Premium

Worst cruise with the best ports of call

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
bittingerl
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip based on ports selected by YMT. Ports were great---cruise---worst ever. Everything you get on Costa costs you---even water!! Had to buy water pkg for $37. Glass of water at bar costs. Food was horrible---attractive looking in dining room but almost same selections nightly. If you're a pasta lover you might survive. Almost same offerings daily in buffett. No lobster or ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Most racist cruise! That caters to Germans only!

Review for Costa Pacifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
matt398760
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just got off a Costa Pacifica cruise for a 11 days from Genoa Italy. First only had two English channels on TV. Second The entertainment was mostly cater to Germans with only ball room dancing. The few other bands where below mediocre to put you to sleep!. The cruise director spoke at the main shows in German catering to her own. The food was mostly for breakfast sweets and rolls. No oat meal, a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Great destinations & nightly entertainment - everything else sucked!

Review for Costa Magica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Montreal Mom
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have read bad reviews about COSTA, but the destinations looked very appealing so I took my chances. Well, I should have listened to those reviews because other than the great port of calls, reasonable price of the cruise and the very entertaining shows by their in house singers and dancers, everything else was bad. There were 14 of us in 7 cabins, and most of us have the same sentiments-never ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Very disappointing

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Farmor, Malmø
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise and unfortunately very disappointing. Fortunately, we traveled with good friends so we could laugh at the countless things that did not work. I will start with the biggest lack and annoyance on the cruise: The information desk. Alone the name is a joke - information could not be obtained. Most of the staff spoke very badly and incomprehensibly English and knew ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Genoa to the Baltic Sea
Genoa to the Baltic Sea MSC Grandiosa Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Baltic Sea MSC Grandiosa Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Baltic Sea Costa Favolosa Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Baltic Sea Carnival Splendor Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Baltic Sea MSC Poesia Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Baltic Sea Costa Luminosa Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.