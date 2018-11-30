Genoa to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Genoa to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Please never book MSC

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on MSC Poesia

User Avatar
Jules10192
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

If I could give no stars I would. I joined a world cruise with MSC and have had nothing but frustration and grievances. If you are a parent I highly suggest considering another cruise line. A child was assaulted by an adult passenger and when the parents filed a complaint after bringing him to the medical center, nothing was done but a warning. The baby pool on the cruise was under maintenance ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Traveled with children

1st time with MSC and we loved it. Great crossing and very fun staff.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

User Avatar
roamingrhino
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Disapponted

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

User Avatar
Riddiough
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Pleasant 26 Night Transatlantic and Caribbean

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

User Avatar
DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are an active over 70 couple and like to get away from the European winter for a while The Costa arranged bus trip from Austria to the Port of Savona was smooth and comfortable, Embarkation was painless despite the extra USA requirements We did a short walking visit in friendly Savona as the weather was a bit chilly The Ship was spotless and its classic layout still works well - all ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Genoa to the Bahamas
Genoa to the Bahamas Costa Deliziosa Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Bahamas Costa Deliziosa Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Bahamas MSC Poesia Cruise Reviews
Genoa to the Bahamas MSC Meraviglia Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.