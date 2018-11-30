If I could give no stars I would. I joined a world cruise with MSC and have had nothing but frustration and grievances. If you are a parent I highly suggest considering another cruise line. A child was assaulted by an adult passenger and when the parents filed a complaint after bringing him to the medical center, nothing was done but a warning. The baby pool on the cruise was under maintenance ...
We chose this cruise because as a retired couple it seemed like a new adventure to get back to the US. Embarcation took 1 hour and 10 minutes. The ship is a cross between Las Vegas and Star Trek. Lots of mirrors, glass and flash. The buffet food (we only went there 5 times) was very good and well-presented. The main dining rooms were elegant and service was great most of the time. MSC ...
Price and destination were the main reason for choice of this cruise. Re-positioning cruises are always good value, but can be lacking in things to do. They just seem happy to get you on board, but not much choice when you get there. Staff were excellent. All very friendly and worked very hard to please. I think over all entertainment was very very POOR. Not up to usual standards for a 3 week ...
We are an active over 70 couple and like to get away from the European winter for a while
The Costa arranged bus trip from Austria to the Port of Savona was smooth and comfortable,
Embarkation was painless despite the extra USA requirements
We did a short walking visit in friendly Savona as the weather was a bit chilly
The Ship was spotless and its classic layout still works well - all ...