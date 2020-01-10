  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

World Cruise Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
139 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 139 World Cruise Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Exceeded Expectations!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
DianeandTom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A Windstar cruise has always been on our radar and we were excited to finally book one. It did not disappoint! We booked 15 nights on back to back itineraries Venice to Barcelona and loved all of the ports. This was our first small cruiseline. We may never go back to large cruiseships again! The crew and dining were exceptional. We particularly enjoyed the specialty restaurants and the weekly BBQ ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Wonderful Cruise!!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
dacacruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!! It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the gorgeous islands and beautiful yachts surrounding us. The cruise staff were truly amazing people that went out of their way to make our cruise a memorable experience. From the food to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Disgusting floating health hazard, rude staff, and bad entertainment

Review for Regatta to World Cruise

User Avatar
cruiser741
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I thought it was going to be a luxury cruise, but it was the worst cruise experience I've had in about 30 cruises. We got off the ship before the schedule disembarkation date because it was so bad.The ship was feces, urine and mold infested. Gastrointestinal infections were widespread. The ship was classified code red, meaning it was so unclean and unhealthy the government had to step in and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Some cabin issues but a brilliant trip

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
ubu62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I love the QM2 - it really is unique amongst all the ships I've sailed on. What I particularly like is the fact that it never feels crowded, and the passengers tend to be a mix of nationalities. After my experiences with 4009 (see below) I was moved to 6026 This cabin has a porthole and is towards the very front of the ship. I thought it was perfect. There can be some noise issues with the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Disappointment

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Canmerican
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this itinerary because it sailed to Asia where we've never been. The timing (end of January, 2020 to February 2020) was perfect. We'd never been on Cunard even though we've cruised many times. We chose this line as we'd heard wonderful things about it. We were pleased with the ship, her amenities, the service and entertainment. We had an auspicious start in Dubai with easy embarkation. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

WOW Again

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on many Windstar Cruises and I have written many reviews. This trip we were on the refitted Wind Surf. The Surf is an old lady and she has aged well. We always admire her being maintained so well. The new lounge beautiful, new furniture in the Yacht Club lovely, new hall rugs in keeping with sailing and pretty, lovely waiting area for the Amphora, new comfortable furniture at Compass ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

First leg over Atlantic

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
Robert Wastell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The service in the Britannia restaurant was as great as always. But the weather across the Atlantic was dreadful. We were late into Bermuda and Port Canaveral. The Churchill cigar lounge was full of cigarette smokers and resembled the Dog and Duck pub rather than an intimate cigar lounge as it is advertised. Day activities were poor and because of the weather the decks were often closed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Less than average

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Boges
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was my 70 th Birthday so we flew to Southampton to board QM2. We are diamond members. Apart from our room leaking from a broken toilet next door for a week ( again) being moved to a room that had unstable floors for a night ( as it wasn’t fit for anyone to live in) terrible waiters who reached across the table and your meal to pick up your wine and smell it The list goes on. I am on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

The Dream of A Lifetime Turned into a Disappointment of a Lifetime

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
jenni88
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

What a disappointment. Destinations were changed at least three times and itineraries cancelled at the last minute due to the coronavirus. Independent travelers were treated like second class citizens and given NO ASSISTANCE whatsoever from the QM2's staff. Passengers were forced to pay thousands of dollars to change flights countless times. The ship offered NO help to those passengers who did ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Third time on Victoria and still good

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
jjessie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Victoria again as it was going to Rio de Janeiro including a long trip along the Amazon. We started from Southampton and flew back from Rio. The ship carried on finally returning to Southampton. On board all food in the Britannia, Lido and Verandah restaurants was excellent. Staff service in all areas was also excellent. The ship's condition was very good overall and for those yet to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews to Around the World on Other Cruise Ships
Cunard Line Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Around the World
Cunard Line Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Around the World
Windstar Cruises Wind Surf Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Around the World
Royal Caribbean International Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Around the World
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Legend Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Around the World
Royal Caribbean International Explorer of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.