We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
Perhaps it is me, but as a seasoned cruiser who has been with many cruise lines, including the Carnival group, I had never been with Cunard. I just expected more than average, but I have had better service and better food on some other ships.
We did a transatlantic 7 day crossing from NYC to Southampton with a sheltered balcony cabin on Deck 5. The bed was fabulous, the best I have had on a ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
I chose to go on this cruise for many reasons.
Having sailed on Ventura several times the level of standards have dropped significantly. Entertainment wasn't too good with the exception of the Four Harps, Ben Kearsley and Morecambe and Wise tribute. The comedians were mediocre. The headliners same old with the exception of The Christmas show.
So many things have been taken away from ...
Having cruised many times ith P&O we were appalled at the fall in standards. The quality, eating habits, behaviour and particularly the dress of many passengers was dreadful. On ' strictly' formal nights, passengers were allowed into the Cinnamon Restaurant iny any old attire, One man, jacketless was allowed in in just a shirt and trousers. It was even worse in the Waterside self service ...
A quick review of our Southampton to New York QM2 crossing, 19-26 Nov.
I booked this trip last minute in October when I spotted a “too good to miss” deal on a sheltered verandah cabin. Only after booking did I realise that it was a literary crossing, which was a bonus!
The ship was just out of dry dock after a refit, that included new carpets, reupholstered chairs and a beautiful new floor ...