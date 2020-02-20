  • Newsletter
South America Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
1314 reviews

1-10 of 1,314 South America Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Ship good, a little short on crew, 3rd world excursions somewhat of a trial

Review for Oosterdam to South America

User Avatar
LDCKentucky
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I wanted to go thru the Panama Panel, and see Macho Picchu, which this cruise covered nicely. Missed the political upheaval in Peru by about 2 wks, so lucky there. Traveling to 3rd world countries, Ecuador and Peru, is always a worry, so we had purchased a Medjet membership for the voyage, plus the optional extraction for political upheaval. Fortunately we didn't have to use, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Signature Superior Verandah Suite

Terrible Experience

Review for MSC Preziosa to South America

User Avatar
Luciana77
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

MSC Cruzeiros Brasil Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing. During ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Premium Suite Aurea (sealed window)

COVID-19 ABOARD

Review for Silver Shadow to South America

User Avatar
Ozzibroad
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful. On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020 End of cruise holiday. Food is excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

A BIG THANK-YOU TO HOLLAND AMERICA

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
holiday hopes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety. Unfortunately, unknown to us all the coronavirus was aboard and spreading amongst us. When the cruise was terminated on March 15th, every effort was made to get us home safely. Our Captain: Ane ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

NCL Cost Cutting At All Time High

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
wvacations
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL. The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Penthouse with Large Balcony

My vacation heroes

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Egbert1950
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have travelled all the other continents and wanted to experience South America. This trip was very interesting and educational. The crew members made this very exciting and easy to cope on the high seas.Crew members from the dining areas and Aqua dining room made our stay a joyous one .Garnell Graham an Executive Sous Chef is an extraordinary person,he is one of my hero on this trip. He gave ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

Not to my expectation

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
Greyhorse
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this Latin American cruise because I had a very memorable experience with Gate1 Discovery guided tour last year and I wanted to re-trace my path with my wife from Buenos Aires to Strait of Magellan in Chile, with extension to P. Chacabuco, Puerto Montt and Santiago. With the other cruise ships I have luxuriated myself with Steam and Dry sauna free of charge. NCL Star on the other hand ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Best cruise ever!

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
bmarder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise had a wonderful itinerary. Norwegian offered excellent excursions. The passengers were interesting and came from USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, and South America. We made many new friends. The cabin was immaculate as was the ship, and the staff was wonderful. We were scheduled to stay for the next cruise (booked back-to-back cruises) from Santiago to Cape Canaveral when all ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

BUENOS AIRES -ANTARCTICA- CHILEAN FJORDS

Review for Seabourn Quest to South America

User Avatar
COLOMBIA2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did arrive a couple of days before the cruise in Buenos Aires. It is a fabulous city to visit and take in the shows. We have taken 5 cruises on this ship and we just love it. It has the perfect size and the best service and food ever offered in any other cruises. We were also very lucky because the weather was perfect during the whole cruise. I do not think these cruises have much to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Cape Horn Cruise

Review for Coral Princess to South America

User Avatar
ecclescat
10+ Cruises

Chose this as a preamble to an Antarctic cruise. Wanted to visit the Falklands so decided to do this first and if it got there great, if not I would ensure it was a stop on the Antarctic cruise... Embarkation was chaos. San Antonio check in did not open until 1135/1140. Through relatively quickly as Elite/suite. Had to be be bussed to ship.... :-( Ship is the opposite layout to most ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews to South America on Other Cruise Ships
MSC Cruises MSC Splendida Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to South America
Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to South America
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Navigator Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to South America
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Pride Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to South America
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Seven Seas Voyager Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to South America
