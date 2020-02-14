We had cruised with Norwegian once before and enjoyed it, but this cruise went beyond our expectations as far as staff, ship amenities and cleanliness, and ports. My wife and I splurged on a two bedroom suite and it was perfect. The main bathroom is outstanding and the size of the balcony and main living area are spacious. It comes with a butler and concierge as well as a cabin steward, and all ...
28 days from Dubai to Hamburg visiting places I had never been was the mantra for our cruise.
We set sail on March 12th 2020, same day I believe the world Pandemic was officially announced. Should MSC have let the cruise depart Dubai? - absolutely not. MSC's only objective was to get their vessel back to one of its home ports. There was no regard given as to the well being of its passengers, ...
to go to places i have never been,but this did not happen as the itinary changed frequently and we had to go to places i was not interested in,out of the 28 day cruise we were at sea for fourteen of them as we were not allowed to dock.in my opinion this cruise should never had taken place and should have been cancelled.ships main staff could not or more to the point would not answer straight ...
We were literally cut off in the Coronavirus Epidemic so this review will be what happens when things go wrong. We are two upper 30s adults and our two kid, twin boy and girl who were seven and just shy of 8 when we sailed. This sailing was March 9th , so mid-cruise all cruises ceased operations, so this review will let you know how RCCL handles emergencies.
The first two days were in the ...
We booked this cruise on "Jewel of the Seas" long before the Coronavirus scare and decided to go ahead anyway, as we have a daughter living in Dubai whom we wanted to visit. In the couple of weeks before the start date, RCI sent us several reassuring emails that the cruise would go ahead, so we were never left wondering whether we should cancel.
I cannot speak highly enough about this cruise ...
I don't really get the criticisms of this lovely ship. I usually sail on better cruise lines and my low expectations coupled with some less than flattering reviews meant I was pleasantly surprised by a great week cruising the seas around Dubai. Public areas were very attractive and well maintained, staff were unwaveringly polite, helpful and efficient and the entertainment staff were great. I ...
We have cruised on a few ships and I did prefer this smaller ship,yes it's old but was clean and kept well. I liked that I could find a sunbed in a quiet location .
Solarium was a nice place to relax.
Safari club was my bar of choice lots of room and great seats in the stern.
Entertainment was just ok apart from a juggler on last night who was excellent.
MDR had no issues we were on my ...
We chose this cruise because of the interesting stops and the fact that the weather in the middle-east is much better than elsewhere, at this time of year. It also offered good value for money, as Emirates flights from the UK were included.
Due to the coronavirus, we were told that RC had decided not to stop at either of the two ports in Oman, due to its proximity (and open borders) with Iran. ...
From England and booked online via Royal Caribbean. First cruise but the destination was the real seller having nothing to compare to. Emirates flight was great to Dubai. Plenty of security at port but no problems with that. Carry all paperwork and credit card to hand. Pre paid deluxe drinks package and most shore excursions.
Ship - previously said nothing to compare to and a little nervous ...
we chose this cruise for the itinerary the ship is ok the cabin was fine dining was not good in the bora bora food was cold or luke warm restaurant was better but still on occasions it was only warm entertainment was better when we were at sea for 12 days not able to dock anywhere we had a great waiter whose name is Dinmark one off the best waiters we have ever had on a cruise
embarkation was a ...