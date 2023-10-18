  • Newsletter
Germany Gay & Lesbian Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
2,424 reviews

1-10 of 2,424 Germany Gay & Lesbian Cruises Reviews

Christmas Market experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

Ivana McGrail
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Great Time with a Hardworking Crew

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Panorama

CRay8323
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Better Than Expected From P&O

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Sail Date: December 2023

A very average cruise made worse

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Mrsnaive
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Staff great but other problems

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde

tom 56
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 8th river cruise however the only three were in France on Uniworld and because the other cruises involved small ships there isn’t a good comparison (the Viking Vietnam was outstanding). We chose this because we had never been in Bulgaria or Romania and like wine! Except for Hungary our earlier experiences were in Yugoslavia in the 70’s so nice to see what had changed. Other ...
Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, welcome back from your recent travels. We appreciate you taking the time to share your honest feedback from your journey on board AmaVerde. We sincerely apologize if the noise...

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

MDR could be better

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

SpaRobin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise as it was at the right price and offered a chance of some sun before the onset of winter. Embarkation was very efficient and no delays from port arrival until boarding Ventura. I requested Club dining on first sitting but was allocated freedom dining of which I dislike but I paid the Saver fare rather than Select so no complaints. For me I always prefer to have the ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Gentle joyful fun

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Idun

Michelle I
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Gentle joyful fun. My friend that I’ve known since fourth grade was my travel partner. We both turned 70 within a two week time period. We both had had many years of high stress. Viking made this so gentle and such fun I can’t really express. I am hopeful to take another trip with her as well as with my wonderful husband who made this wonderful birthday trip happen. The food was delightful, the ...
Sail Date: October 2023

HER MAJESTY IS IN DECLINE

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

howster007
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

First of all I would like to say that we are both Diamond Cunard World Club members. We were passengers in Princess Grill on the short segment from Southampton to Hamburg October 20-22, 2023. This was the absolute worst experience I have ever had on a Cunard ship. This was our 12th sailing on QM2 and 34th cruise with Cunard. QM2 was scheduled to enter dry dock the morning we arrived in Hamburg. I ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

worst cruise we have taken on princess

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

riekec
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on over 80 cruises and about 30 with Princess. We booked this because of the itinerary and that it had a glass dome over the pool. The pool area was not heated and we sat on the chaise lounges with our coats on. I will only comment on the things that Princess had control over. The Good: Embarkation was probably one of the best we have encountered. Disembarkation was also the ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Ship's crew throwing liquids overboard.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Island Princess

artiec30411
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was a fairly typical cruise until the final night of the cruise. I was standing on my room's balcony observing the departure from the port of Le Havre, France. Now remember that every cruise line you have ever sailed on repeatedly lectures you on not throwing anything overboard. I was standing there enjoying the departure when I was deluged with an unknown liquid from the deck above. I ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews to Germany on Other Cruise Ships
Costa Cruises Costa Favolosa Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Germany
