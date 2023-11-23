We cruised on the AmaBella to the Christmas Markets. This was my first river cruise. I have been on over 65 ocean cruises, traveled to 108 countries and all seven continents. I have been cruising since 1980 when I was 18 years old and took my first cruise. The pre-cruise portion with Ama was just ok. We were booked in a standard room at a nice hotel. The cruise portion is where it gets bad. ...
We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
I chose to go on this cruise for many reasons.
Having sailed on Ventura several times the level of standards have dropped significantly. Entertainment wasn't too good with the exception of the Four Harps, Ben Kearsley and Morecambe and Wise tribute. The comedians were mediocre. The headliners same old with the exception of The Christmas show.
So many things have been taken away from ...