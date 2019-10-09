We returned from this 14 night Canaries cruise on 1st October. It was truly awful.
We travelled to Southampton by coach with Intercruises. What a shambles. Coaches were pulling into Trowell services with no indication where they were going. We asked one coach driver if he knew when the coach for Ventura was expected to which he rudely replied that he wasn’t on duty. Eventually two arrived late, ...
First few days out of Southampton were quite choppy at sea and a lot of passengers appeared to be staying in their rooms. Ship movement prevented the acrobatic act from performing in the theatre and outside deck areas were closed. Thankfully, conditions improved once the ship had got past the Bay of Biscay and temperatures rose the closer we got to the Canaries.
Meals in the main restaurant ...
Our main purpose was to visit Madeira on New Year’s Eve.the fireworks are a must to see and did not disappoint.
Check in included a covid test which meant my wife pushing my wheelchair quite a distance through qualming system which was unnecessary there were less than a dozen people queuing. We then entered the main terminal where we received our test results fairly quickly and boarded the ...
Promoted by Imagine cruising 12 Night cruise taking in Lizbon,Cadiz and the canaries we booked especially to see the top headliners Russell Watson Jimmy Tarbuck and Lulu.
new regulations due to Covid meant a long queue to be tested before embarking and a wait in reception until you were pinged on your phone to get on board.
The ship was immaculate decorated for Christmas and spotless ...
We saw this cruise advertised by Imagine cruising who had chartered Queen Mary after covid restrictions forced her scheduled restart to be delayed. We were keen to sail again and the thought of some winter sun was enticing.
Pre sailing the online form filling was tedious and the arrival of a new variant of covid and subsequent media noise created more of it and raised stress levels.
On the ...
Just came back from our first ever Mein Schiff cruise, and my first German speaking ship experience (my partner has been once on the AIDA). This was our 28th cruise.
I, a non-german, but German speaking person, give this ship a 3 out of 5. My partner, German born and raised, gives it a 4. Both of us liked a few things, and disliked a few others. All in all, we found the "Premium All Inclusive" ...
We are loyal Celebrity cruisers (8 cruises sind 2013, mostly Aqua Class), but with the newly introduced price increases we wanted to try something new. As German natives it was logic to try a German cruiseline. As we love being serviced at the table, TUI was the only option for us.
Unfortunately we were not as happy as with Celebrity (although we did enjoy the cruises of course):
- In ...
Remember this song ?There was no land in sight !!!!
October 25th was quite a nice day to embark on our 11 night cruise to the Canaries I have been on this cruise many times and couldn't wait to sail.
Embarkation was reasonable but being Diamond does not seem to have that preferential treatment it used to ....sadly .
Once onboard we were able to go straight to the cabin which was one of ...
This was a back to back cruise coming off the Mediterranean & Adriatic cruise. We wanted to see what the Canary islands have to offer and it was a delight.
We enjoyed the experience of the beautiful greenery and 585 metre high expose sea cliffs in Madeira island, the collapsed gigantic volcanic Caldera Taburiente in La Palma island, the ride up to 3550M of the tall volcanic mountains Mt Teide ...
Chose this cruise as we love all the dancing aboard Cunard lines. This was our second, the first being 17 days on Queen Elizabeth. Had not been to the Canary Islands so it was a good fit. We had an ocean view as compared to a balcony last time and all was well. Room steward was great as always and room was clean and comfortable. Could not see the difference in cost being worth it on this 12 ...