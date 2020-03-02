  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Africa Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.3
226 reviews

Africa Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Amazing cruise except for.....

Review for Crystal Serenity to Africa

User Avatar
Kaylalala
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was an absolutely amazing trip! The itinerary was perfect! Cabin and staff were phenomenal! Food was delicious but, husband got sick and that was a major bummer. This was my second time cruising with Crystal and had there not been an encounter with food poisoning, they would receive 5 stars hands down! Crystal takes great pride in everything that they do. I met friendly guests (even the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Verandah

$100 million upgrade and $0 spent on Officers and Captain Pinonchio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
swimboy09
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

NCL knew before the Dubai leg of this trip to Cape Town took place , that the Corona Virus would prevent us reaching any ports other than the UAE. and one of them was awful. The Captain did not communicate any useful information to us and on several occasions told lies about what was to take place at each port of call. This is by far the worse cruise we have ever taken on NCL (This was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Terrible service and food.

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Africa

User Avatar
Julesmeister 1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Didnt end up sailing as cruise cancelled because of Coronavirus. Extremely rude, grumpy drink staff. Spent one night on board. Buffet was so small with well below average variety of food compared to other cruises I've been on. Food in dining room not good as well. Didnt get bread or coffee and having a drink card was a complete waste considering they dont serve cocktails or spirits in the dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Thank you Costa

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Africa

User Avatar
Just two
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise and were joined by two friends. As mentioned in other reviews we did not set sail due to Corona Virus affecting sailing ports of call. Have to say we found the staff extremely helpful and courteous at all times. Keep in mind these people were under extreme stress being far from their home base and not having any certainty of their position. The ship was very clean and there ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Exceptional service in exceptional circumstances

Review for Harmony V to Africa

User Avatar
Ojarm
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise was round the (Portuguese) Cape Verde islands off the coast of west Africa. After four days the captain told us that we had been ordered back to port due to the impact of the corona virus outbreak. We returned to Sal where we were anchored off shore for the next five days. The captain and crew worked tirelessly to ensure that we felt completely safe and reassured during a difficult and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worst travel experience

Review for Costa Mediterranea to Africa

User Avatar
Brose05
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My experience with costa cruise would be the worst travel experience I have ever endured.only on the ship for 24 hours, never left the embarkation port before we were told to disembark. The process of passengers getting their documentation back was a debacle waiting in lines for several hours elderly persons fainting, no care for passengers welfare was apparent. After this Costa only wants to give ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Great Spirit Service Team and Renovation Despite Unfortunate Pandemic Impact

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
SkyeFlyer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall Summary: - Despite the extraordinary complication noted below, we would be glad to sail on the NCL Spirit in the future. Although we did not visit all ports, we believe this is a great itinerary. - Dubai is a great city to explore in advance of embarkation and although we were prevented by local authorities from visiting Cape Town, we had planned five days of exploration and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Ceased to be a cruise.

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
muesy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are seasoned cruisers, having over the last 20 years plus enjoyed 41 previous cruises all around the world. None of them will be remembered so vividly as this one but sadly not for the right reasons. This cruise on the Norwegian Spirit was our 1st with N.C.L. for 18 years, the last time cruising the Hawaiian islands on board the Star. After this experience it will most certainly ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

What cruise this was a non-stop ferry ride from Oman to Cape town

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
Milo2013
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This should have been our trip of a lifetime, my retirement gift. Despite being informed of most port closures, NCL took the decision to set sail. From day 1 the cruise went downhill - despite having just come out of dry dock following a 100million dollar refurbishment, the ship had maintenance issues. Ceilings falling in, public toilets not finished, stateroom bathroom facilities missing to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Terrible fear among guests caused by Captains lack of comio

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Africa

User Avatar
San and gel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Was to be a holiday of a life time. Well its one we won't forget. Although the outbreak of corono virus around the world the lack of information from the invisible captain was shocking. People were scared and frightened. It need not have been like that. The ship should nor have sailed outbreak at reunion island 1st march should have led to a decesion that we should have not set sail on the 2nd. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews to Africa on Other Cruise Ships
Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Spirit Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Africa
Sun Princess Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Africa
AmaBella Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Africa
Splendour of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Africa
Costa Cruises Costa Mediterranea Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Africa
