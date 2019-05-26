A wonderful 7 days on the Rhine. This was our first river cruise with Gate 1 but not our first trip with them. The ship is lovely and the crew great, food was delicious with complimentary wine and beer with dinner. Included tours were offered at every port with a few that cost extra. Coffee, tea and cookies are available all day. Two lounges, one big, one smaller. Entertainment was okay. A few ...
This was supposed to be the Trip of a Lifetime but it turned sour pretty quickly because of a broken heater in the Monarch Countess Cabin #327. I got sick the first night because it shut off and started blowing cold air in the cabin. I subsequently caught a cold and was not at my best for the remainder of the 8 day cruise. The ship was nice, the dining service was EXCELLENT, the cruise director ...
Previous experience with gate one was excellent!This was our third trip.We were not dissapointed excellent food amazing service!Great guides with a super itenery all came together for an excellent cruise.Saw many wonderful sights and very diverse shore excursions.Gate one did not dissapoint as always great value.The crew were so helpful and attentive you could not ask for any better treatment than ...
This was our first river cruise, although we had been on a number of ocean cruises. We chose Gate1 because of the value and great reviews for their land tours, but there was little or nothing to be found about their river cruises. We hit a great sale and could not resist. We booked directly with Gate1, and it was super easy. We were not disappointed in the least, and pleasantly surprised overall. ...
We arrived in Amsterdam 3 days pre-cruise and stayed in an AirBNB in Utretch. Between train and bus service we arrived at our destination in about an hour. We were able to spend a full day in Amsterdam and another day in Utretch. We arrived at the Monarch Countess 2 hours before official boarding time, but were told we could leave our luggage if we wanted to walk around outside for a bit, ...
I was on the Budapest to Amsterdam Gate 1 Monarch Governess in October. There are practically no reviews. I promised to write a review as soon as I got back home, here it is.
The ship was clean and modern, the cabin spacious enough, (the shower a bit small). We had a cabin on the middle level with a sliding glass door and railing. The views from the cabin while cruising were lovely. The ...
Although we had traveled with Gate 1 previously on land (India and Nepal and Romania just prior to this sailing) we had no firm idea what to expect from them on a river cruise. All we knew is that they were considerably less expensive than the "name" brands like Viking, AMA, Avalon (in some cases barely half the cost).
We were totally impressed. Although this was our first river cruise we've ...
We have traveled few times with Gate 1 and liked their service and value.
We had always wanted to do a river cruise but find most prices too high. One day we got an offer from Cruise Critic to river cruise with Gate 1 for $900 off per person, we couldn't pass that up and decided to give Gate 1 a chance. Our overall price was about 60% less than any discounted offers we have seen on any river ...
This will be long. I will provide info about some things I could not find a lot of info on before we went. These include...
Dress code on and off the ship
Are there good laundry services on the ship?
Currency needs
Are there travel guides to hire to supplement the Gate 1 offerings?
How are the optional tours?
OUR GROUP
We were a group of 12 (6 married couples) from the US. ...
We chose Gate 1 cruises because they were more economical than other options.
We were in a twin cabin on Sapphire Deck. It was well set out and the bathroom was well appointed. The Monarch Countess isn’t a large ship and we found the experience to be much more relaxing and personalised than ocean cruises we have been on.
The staff were friendly and efficient. The evening meals were ...