Review for Adventure of the Seas to World Cruise

April 29th 2022 Adventure of the Seas was my first cruise on RCI (my husband has sailed on RCI before). One port- Panama-was cancelled so we were told that we could stay in another port later (Cartagena Columbia till 10pm). The service in the main dining room was excellent. The seating next to the buffet where dishes/dirty dishes and meal prep was not so nice. It was noted that the window seat ...